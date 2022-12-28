The biggest changes in Escape from Tarkov Patch 0.13.0.0

Escape from Tarkov’s Patch 0.13.0.0 is finally here, bringing many new updates for players to enjoy. The list of changes is massive, but a few updates stand out, including a new playable area, weapons, and equipment.

The most significant update of Patch 0.13.0.0 is the new Streets of Tarkov map. The new area is the ninth location added to Tarkov and has been teased for months. Players can finally explore the urban area that currently includes an abandoned factory, hotel, car dealership, supermarket, and other “suburban infrastructure.”

The installation of patch 0.13.0.0 has begun. The installation will take approximately 6 hours, but may be extended if required. The game will not be accessible during this period. There will be a patch with the wipe.



This is only the first part of the city coming to the game, though. The location will be expanded upon later, according to the patch notes.

Patch 0.13.0.0 also adds new Light Armor, Heavy Armor, and the reworked Charisma skill. The skill progression for both armor skills reduces the penalty for “mobility, wear of armor when repairing, and damage from melee weapons when struck in the armor.” The updated Charisma skill progression now impacts the price of insurance and other in-game mechanics.

Tarkov players can also enjoy new weapons and equipment:

GP-25 “Kostyor” 40mm under barrel grenade launcher for all AK family automatic rifles with compatible mount

M203 40mm under-barrel grenade launchers for all AR-15 rifle family with compatible handguards and appropriate barrel length

S2-2M “Veresk” 9×21 submachine gun

Steyr Aug A1 and A3 5.56×45 assault rifles

Glock 19X 9×19

RSH-12 12.7×55 assault revolver

There are also five new stimulants to assist players on raids:

Obdolbos 2

SJ12 TGLabs

Perfotoran (Blue Blood)

Trimadol

PNB (Product 16)

Another significant update is the reworked sound mechanics. Steam Audio has been removed from the game and replaced with Oculus Audio. The final adjustment of the new sound positioning is available on Factory, Customs, Woods, and Streets of Tarkov. The new sound positioning will be available in other locations in the future.

Patch 0.13.0.0 contains dozens of other updates and fixes that improve the Escape from Tarkov experience. You can check out the official patch notes for more information.