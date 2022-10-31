‘Big’ update to Xbox PC app launching in next 2 weeks

Microsoft has big plans for the Xbox PC app as it gears up for the release of first-party games for the Xbox and PC next year.

Phil Spencer shared some thoughts about the future of Xbox in a recent podcast hosted by Justine and Jenna Ezarik. He said Microsoft is aware gamers are asking for the next big first-party release. Spencer added the company is excited about 2023 thanks to the release of Starfield and Redfall from its partner studio, Bethesda.

Spencer revealed Microsoft is doing more work on PC, specifically the Xbox App, where a big update is planned to land in a couple of weeks. Microsoft is investing more and more into cloud gaming so that people can play games wherever they want.

For the longer term, Microsoft is thinking of new hardware, new partnerships, and new first parties. The company is also thinking about tapping into mobile and seeing what it can do in that part of the demographic.

According to Spencer, Microsoft is considering the current economy and it thinks games should remain as cost-effective ways to entertain people.

While Xbox seems like it’s taking 2022 in its stride, it looks like it’s actually just revving up for 2023 with its big first-party releases entering the market.