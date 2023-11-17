Bethesda is still desperately trying to keep Redfall alive with new update

Redfall was arguably one of the worst AAA releases of 2023, with the game slammed by both critics and players for being flooded with bugs. The developers aren’t giving up on the title though, as they released a major update on Nov. 16.

The latest game update three introduced a few new features to Redfall’s gameplay, including a sniper rifle called the Basilisk, which can petrify Vampires. Although it only does so by charging the first bullet in a full magazine, so it’s not as overpowered as you may have thought. Besides, the devs took numerous other gameplay elements under the scope, trying to improve them as much as they can.

Redfall Game Update 3 is available now!



🔫A new Unrivaled Sniper Rifle, the Basilisk 🐍

🧛‍♀️Balance changes to the Siphon & Watchers

⚙️Continued performance + stability improvements and more!



Many issues regarding NPCs, enemy AI, missions, heroes, accessibility, interface, and the gameplay itself have seen fixes or upgrades in Redfall’s game update three. But, the anticipated Hero Pass (by those who still play the game, at least) hasn’t been added. The developers from Arkane Studios mentioned it’s still under development, alongside new heroes that are expected to be added with it.

While Redfall is widely seen as a flop due to its bug-riddled release in May, it still has a community of players who are keen on the changes added in the new update. Most responses on Twitter are pleased with Arkane and Bethesda’s efforts to patch it up. On top of that, the game’s Metacritic page (Xbox Series X), has seen a small surge of positive reviews after the previous update in October. So, if anything, the game’s popularity may rise in the coming days following the latest patch.

Games that recorded a horrible start but then improved to the point of being truly great are nothing new in history. No Man’s Sky is likely the most well-known example of such redemption, while Cyberpunk 2077 has had a new lease on life too. So, maybe Redfall has the same fate written? If the updates keep on coming, anything is possible.