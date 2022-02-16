Best Yae Miko builds in Genshin Impact

The Electro overseer of the Grand Narukami Shrine is finally a playable character, so now it's time to build her up.

Highly anticipated five-star Electro Catalyst character Yae Miko has arrived in Genshin Impact.

She’s the first five-star Electro Catalyst character in the game, so figuring out how you want to build her and fit her into your team can be tricky. Luckily, she can be built in many different ways, so check out some options below.

Image via miHoYo

Best Catalysts for Yae Miko

There are many Catalysts in Genshin Impact and the best one for Yae Miko depends on how you want to use her.

Kagura’s Verity

This is the newly added five-star Catalyst released alongside Yae Miko that’s designed specifically for her. This Catalyst gains the Kagura Dance effect when using an Elemental Skill, causing the Elemental Skill damage of the character wielding this weapon to increase by 12 percent for 16 seconds. This effect can stack a maximum of three times. This Catalyst also grants the user a 12-percent Elemental Damage Bonus when they have three stacks.

Skyward Atlas

You can never go wrong with the Skyward set. This five-star catalyst is easier to obtain than the special Catalysts that appear temporarily in the “Epitome Invocation” wish because it can be obtained from both the “Epitome Invocation” temporary wish and the “Wanderlust Invocation” permanent wish. The Skyward Atlas Catalyst increases Elemental Damage by 12 percent. Normal Attack hits have a 50-percent chance to earn the favor of the clouds, which seek out nearby opponents to attack them for 15 seconds. Favor of the clouds deals 160-percent Attack Damage and can only occur once every 30 seconds.

The Widsith

This four-star Catalyst is one of the most versatile in the game. If you can’t get a five-star Catalyst, The Widsith is the next best choice. When a character is on the field, they will gain a random theme song for 10 seconds. This can occur once every 30 seconds. Depending on the song, a different buff is gained.

If the song is Recitative, Attack is increased by 60 percent.

If it is Aria, all Elemental Damage increases by 48 percent.

If the song is Interlude, Elemental Mastery is increased by 240.

If you aren’t sure how you want to use Yae Miko on your team, this Catalyst is perfect because it allows her to switch between different roles and apply different buffs.

Image via miHoYo

Best artifacts for Yae Miko

The best artifacts are dependent on how exactly you want to build her and the role you want her to take on your team. Mix and match these sets to build her how you choose.

Thundering Fury

The Thundering Fury Artifact set is perfect for building Electro Damage. If you want her to be your DPS, this set is the way to go. A two-piece set of this artifact set increases Electro Damage by 15 percent and a four-piece set increases damage caused by the Elemental Reactions Overloaded, Electro-Charged, and Superconduct by 40 percent.

Emblem of Severed Fate

This set builds Energy Recharge and Elemental Burst, making it so that Yae Miko can use her skills more often. The two-piece set increases Energy Recharge by 20 percent and the four-piece set increases Elemental Burst Damage by 25 percent of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75-percent bonus damage can be obtained this way.

Noblesse Oblige

The Noblesse Oblige set builds Elemental Burst damage. The two-piece set increases Elemental Burst DMG by 20 percent and the four-piece set adds 20 percent Attack Damage for all teammates after using an Elemental Burst. This effect lasts 12 seconds and does not stack.

Yae Miko is a powerful and versatile character who’s sure to help you out on your adventures across Teyvat. So if you hope to add her to your roster, wish for her in the “Everbloom Violet” wish within the next 20 days before she’s gone.