Best Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader weapons

Like most tactical RPGs, there isn’t a single best weapon in Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader. The best weapon for a situation will depend on the terrain, enemy type, and unit placement, so some will shine brighter than others in specific scenarios.

In this guide, I will recommend the best weapons for each type of situation in Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader.

Best mid-range weapon in Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader

A bit of distance | Image via Owlcat Games

A mid-range weapon is great for meeting approaching enemies and taking out those a few squares away. What makes the Sworn Protector the best weapon for me is it’s Birst Fire ability that you can use to hit several enemies in a straight line. I absolutely love using this when I get a few mobs approaching me at the same time. Of course, the 30% armor penetration helps, and so does the 40-slot magazine.

Best long-range weapon in Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader

The Precise Bolter is like an older brother of Sworn Protector. It also has Burst Fire and Armor Penetration but can hit enemies 12 spaces away. Unfortunately, when enemies get close, the Sworn Protector is better since it does more damage. Despite the lower damage, there are few things more satisfying than taking enemies from afar with the Precise Bolter.

Best melee-weapon in Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader

Those look really heavy | Image via Fatshark

When enemies get really close, don’t pull out a short-range gun. Instead, grab something heavy and hopefully sharp and just whack them. What I especially like about the Scorpion Sting is that it also causes poison damage to one or more enemies in front of you. That will teach them to get too close to me. Keep in mind, however, you need the Drukhari Weapon proficiency to wield it.

Best Crowd Control weapon in Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader

While it doesn’t exactly stun or root enemies in place, the Foehammer has saved me more times than I’d like to admit. Just when I thought I would get swarmed with enemies, a blast from this one-handed shotgun can send plenty of enemies back, giving me some breathing room. Sure, its damage is nothing to write home about, but the knockback effect is too good to ignore.

Best Boss Killer weapon in Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader

What makes a good boss killer? Armor penetration! Multi-Melta has 60 percent armor penetration that simply destroys bosses. Get in close, draw this baby out, and just wreck bosses. This was pretty much a game-changer for me because I figured the bosses were bullet sponges. The extra armor penetration made several boss fights easy. Be careful, though, as shots from this beast require a whopping 3 AP.