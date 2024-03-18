Seldom is there an app better for customizing your PC desktop than Wallpaper Engine. And, with so many options to choose from, it’s difficult to pick out the best. So, here are our top 10 best Wallpaper Engine backgrounds to add top-tier aesthetics to your PC.

Top Wallpaper Engine wallpapers

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is wallpaper galore as every frame feels like a painting. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This animated wallpaper takes one of the most breathtaking (and difficult) moments in all of Sekiro—the Corrupted Monk fight. With autumn aesthetics and petals drifting in the breeze, the ominous Monk and Sekiro’s unwavering shinobi spirit, the wallpaper is equal parts emotion and looks. The animation is only slight and doesn’t have sound, making it a fantastic choice if you don’t want to tweak the settings.

This reactive wallpaper moves when you move the mouse and gives you a totally different perspective. Screenshot by Dot Esports

ASCENSION is a reactive wallpaper, meaning when you move the mouse, the wallpaper moves along with it. These movements are subtle but quite cool and fun to have on your monitor instead of a static image. This Wallpaper Engine background is perfect for anime and neon and cyberpunk fans alike, and especially for those with a dual monitor setup. And if you love anime, it’s not over yet—there’s more coming below.

Reactive wallpapers don’t only react to mouse movements. Sometimes they love the music. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Buster Girl wallpaper is a reactive background similar to ASCENSION, but it functions differently. Instead of moving with your cursor, it reacts to music with a soundwave line across the desktop. The girl herself is essentially a female version of Final Fantasy‘s Cloud. By default, it comes with a song that’s honestly quite catchy, but you can silence it in the settings and play anything else you like.

Color Fluid is one of the best wallpapers ever made, even if it is so simple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Colorful Fluid Animation Wallpaper Engine background is one of the simplest and most entrancing wallpapers around. It reacts to both sound and cursor movement and clicks, all with their own unique reactions. It’s a simple black background that isn’t too busy, and on a high refresh rate screen, it’s incredibly satisfying to just move your cursor around the desktop and see the colors appear around it.

“Stay a while and listen.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

With serene scenery, beautiful pixel aesthetics and a song that invokes tears as soon as you hear it, the Dark Souls Bonfire wallpaper is beyond good. It’s reminiscent of the first scenes in the game, featuring the crestfallen knight you meet at the start of Dark Souls, and song that hums in the background is the game’s ending theme. There’ll never be vocals like this in a Souls game again. Pure perfection.

Taking Cyberpunk 2077 and putting it on your wallpaper was never something we thought would happen. But here it is. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is one of the best and most beautiful wallpapers ever created for Wallpaper Engine, and there’s a reason for that. It’s a literal rip from Cyberpunk 2077 that renders in full detail on your screen. Keep in mind that when using this wallpaper, you’ll need to turn down the graphical fidelity, as cranking it up to 4K will put your PC to the test, just the real Cyberpunk 2077. It’s a fantastic rendition of the iconic city but it comes at a cost. Also, the music is very loud, so you’ll have to do some tweaking.

A hut in the mountains and snow, far away from everything. A beautiful thought. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another one for the fans of snow and lonely feelings. Everyone loves a bit of quiet time, and when a simple scene like this can make you feel peaceful and serene, you have to commend the creator. This wallpaper fits perfectly into these winter months, though with spring on the way and the snow slowly melting, you may want to consider some of the other wallpapers below.

The UI toggle wallpaper has a simple and reactive design. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This Wallpaper Engine background is similar to the music-reactive ones we’ve covered above, with a key difference. Unlike the above, this one is perfect for the European spring of rain, fog, and more rain. As the name implies, you can toggle and tweak the UI displayed on the screen. The UI itself is perfect for listening to music. Its simplistic soundwave and toggle features, combined with a hauntingly beautiful background, feel serene.

Anime fans have a lot of options. Probably the most. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fans of popular anime shows like One Piece have endless options to choose from. Zoro is one of the more iconic characters around, and this brutal black-and-white rendition of him is probably better than anything found in the original work. The wallpaper is reactive and you can disturb the sands around Zoro’s sword, which makes his presence that much more prominent on your screen.

Who else but the Republic of Gamers to cap off any gaming discussion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the neon lights and fantastic music to the reactions, the Asus ROG Wallpaper Engine background is a treat for the senses and probably the best wallpaper you can download. When you move your mouse around the screen, it reveals the hidden and secret elements of the Republic of Gamers and makes you feel like you’re in a Mr. Robot episode or perhaps a mission from Cyberpunk 2077. All in all, a great wallpaper worth downloading.

