Wallpaper Engine is home to some of the most creative desktop wallpapers. Most wallpapers created were meant for a single screen, but did you know that there are also special dual-screen wallpapers? I’m going to show you some of my favorites.

How to set up Wallpaper Engine for dual monitors

Set this up for dual-screen monitors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you go out and download a bunch of dual-monitor wallpapers, you’ll need to set up Wallpaper Engine properly. Open your Wallpaper Engine and click on the “Displays” option in the top right of the screen. A pop-up window will appear from the top that says Choose Display. All you need to do is select the drop-down menu that will, by default, say “Wallpaper per Display”. Click on this and select the option “Stretch Single Wallpaper.”

If you had a single-screen wallpaper before enabling this, you may find that you have an awkwardly stretched wallpaper across both of your screens, but don’t fret, we just need to find the right wallpapers for this setting.

Best Wallpaper Engine backgrounds for dual monitors

Without further ado, here are some of my favorite dual-monitor backgrounds. Now, I had to adjust the screenshots so that both monitors would show a single image. So, while the icons on my desktop may look a bit awkward, the dual-screen wallpapers should still look decent. Note that it will look a lot nicer on your end.

Super Mario Odyssey Seaside Kingdom by dereck

Mario is enjoying his time on two monitors. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I really like this one. The left side of the screen shows the right side of the beach with a floating beach ball, while the right side shows our favorite Italian plumber relaxing on the beach. You also have the Seaside Kingdom playing gently in the background. Most importantly, this looks good on two monitors.

The Secret World of Arrietty by Anma

Such a cozy little place on both screens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A beautiful water-colored painting of a house in the forest. Leaves are falling in the background and some shrubs are also swinging on the right monitor. An animated cat is also sleeping next to the house on the left side. I keep thinking that the cat is going to wake up and wander off somewhere, but it never does. Overall, a very peaceful wallpaper to decorate both your screens.

Ghost of Hinata by KimchiLord

Urban life stretched on both screens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s one for Anime fans. This pretty picture shows a girl overlooking her town from a balcony. The left side of the screen only shows a few lights and TV antennas, while the right side shows the girl. The lights flicker, and her bangs and hair sway in the wind. Sure, nature is peaceful, but there is also something calming about being on top of a building overlooking a bustling city.

Star Wars Squadrons by Stewybaby

Your stormtroopers are guarding your screens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This one only works if you have both of your screens close to each other. Ideally, you’d want two VA curved monitors. We have the bridge entrance on an Imperial ship with the door right in the middle (between both monitors). You have your flight crew on both sides and a few stormtroopers guarding the door and patrolling around. The door guards also switch at certain times, which is a nice touch. What can I say? This is the wallpaper you are looking for!

Rainbow Six Siege Dual Monitor by β๏ƶ๏

Breach the screens. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’m not even a fan of Rainbow Six Siege, but I really dig this wallpaper. You’ve probably seen the cover of the game where two teams are trying to breach a wall on each side. Well, the dual-monitor version of this image is simply delicious. However, instead of the wall, they are trying to breach your monitors from each side. Simply brilliant.