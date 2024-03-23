Best units in Triangle Strategy, ranked

It’s never an easy time for players to figure out what they should focus on in a new game that has a ton of different characters to choose from like Triangle Strategy, especially when they all seem viable.

Recommended Videos

With 30 playable characters in Triangle Strategy, the task of figuring out which characters dominate the rest does not get any easier. Luckily for you, that’s where we come in. Below is our list of the 10 best units you can get your hands on in Triangle Strategy—whether on PC or console—ranked from worst to best.

The 10 best units in Triangle Strategy

10) Geela

The quintessential healer you shouldn’t ignore. Image via Square Enix

In every RPG, healers often go unnoticed despite their crucial role. Geela may not excel in combat skills but her prowess lies in healing. Her main ability, For Those in Need, stands out as it significantly enhances her healing when attending to party members with less than half health. Despite her vulnerability to sustained attacks, Geela’s invaluable support in keeping the party alive proves instrumental throughout the game.

9) Serenoa

A well-rounded character. Image via Square Enix

Serenoa is great to have in battles because of the damage he can deal to enemies both during and outside of his turn. His ability Counter Stance allows you to damage enemies even on their turn because he strikes back. He also has Sweeping Slash, which allows him to hit all enemies that surround him. Have him lead the charge but take care to keep his health near max—your enemies will want him taken out of the fight as he is so effective against grouped targets.

8) Medina

Your go-to support pick is here. Image via Square Enix

Medina isn’t about hogging the limelight; she’s the behind-the-scenes orchestrator, setting the stage for others to excel. Through strategic utilization of ranged HP recovery pellets and Double items, she ensures a steady flow of support empowering her allies to seize control of the battlefield.

7) Julio

An essential component of many team compositions. Image via Square Enix

Julio isn’t a solo powerhouse like some of the other characters on this list, but his role is to better his allies for battlefield dominance. His abilities, like Moment of Truth and Finish Them!, provide crucial TP boosts and buffs that amplify allies’ effectiveness. Inheritor, meanwhile, transfers all TP to a single ally, transforming them into a formidable force. Though not flashy, Julio’s support ensures allies shine, akin to Medina, where his impact is felt behind the scenes.

6) Corentin

Excels in his supportive role. Image via Square Enix

Corentin possesses stellar non-offensive capabilities. Icy Wall constructs a barrier useful for sealing off narrow passageways or providing protection to a weakened unit, while Shield of Ice not only shields a unit from a single attack but also retaliates regardless of the nature of the incoming assault. Corentin’s ability to instantly gain TP at the start of his turn on a frozen space can prove beneficial, although it may not see frequent activation in practice due to his role of freezing enemy squares with attacks.

5) Hughette

Bow enthusiasts rejoice. Image via Square Enix

Hughette is arguably the best archer in the game. Her proficiency with the bow allows her to rain arrows down upon her adversaries from a distance, providing support while sturdier allies hold the frontline. Accompanied by her hawk companion Flugie, Hughette gains access to elevated terrain on any battlefield, enhancing both her damage output and range.

This unparalleled vertical mobility sets her apart from other archers and many other units, as characters like Trish must expend a turn and TP to use Leap, while Rudolph and Archibald require assistance from characters like Jens or Quahaug.

4) Flanagan

An absolute unit. Image via Square Enix

Flanagan combines the traits of Erador and Flugie—while his base movement matches Erador’s, his hawk enables him to effortlessly traverse walls and rugged terrain. Additionally, his Aerial Assault ability, besides serving as a decent attack option, enhances mobility by allowing him to cover extra ground in a single turn.

With his exceptional physical defense, Flanagan can confidently occupy any position on the battlefield and challenge opponents to displace him, proving incredibly resilient and thus making him one of the best units to promote.

3) Maxwell

Powerful and mobile: a deadly combo. Image via Square Enix

The beginning of the game makes it pretty clear that Ser Maxwell the Dawnspear is one of the most powerful warriors ever to have lived, and boy, they weren’t kidding. Maxwell reigns as the game’s premier melee unit. His spear wields dual strikes or focuses on a single foe with Triple Thrust. Traverse enhances mobility, while High Jump combines movement with attack, making him adept at backline dives.

Revive ensures survivability by restoring HP, doubling as a diversionary tactic, while Lance Hurl extends his reach to ranged combat. From offense to mobility, survivability, and range, Maxwell’s versatility earns him the esteemed title of Dawnspear.

2) Frederica

One of the absolute best characters you can use. Image via Square Enix

While she is incredibly powerful, Frederica‘s dominance isn’t just about her strength—it’s about how she influences and shapes the entire meta. Characters like Julio and Medina make this list not just for their own abilities, but because of their synergy with Frederica. Together, they provide her with the HP and TP she needs to utterly dominate.

Even without unlocking her ultimate attack, Sunfall, Frederica’s magical prowess is unparalleled. When she’s able to rain down spells from the high ground, it’s practically game over for any opponent in her way.

1) Avlora

Truly worthy of being a hidden character. Image via Square Enix

Avlora, the standout character in Triangle Strategy, demands precise gameplay to unlock and use, fitting for the most formidable character in the game. In combat, her attacks stand out as some of the deadliest and her stats surge as her HP diminishes, rendering the Dark General an almost unbeatable adversary, even against multiple foes attempting to overwhelm her. Delving into the specifics of Avlora’s abilities may seem unnecessary when her sheer prowess can be succinctly described as unparalleled.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more