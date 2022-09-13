Triangle Strategy ends its Nintendo Switch exclusivity, drops on Steam in October

The game is following in the footsteps of Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default II.

Triangle Strategy is coming to Steam later this year, marking the end of its exclusivity on the Nintendo Switch.

Developer Square Enix announced today that the strategy RPG will be making its way to Steam on Oct. 13. It will be following in the footsteps of Octopath Traveler and Bravely Default II, both of which are available on both Steam and Nintendo platforms. Triangle Strategy originally launched on Switch back on March 4, making it a roughly seven-month exclusive on the platform.

Players will be able to purchase either the digital standard edition or a digital deluxe edition of the game. The digital deluxe edition includes a 20-page artbook with character sketches and pixel art from the game’s development. There’s also a bundle available that includes both Triangle Strategy and Various Daylife, another Square Enix RPG by the team behind Octopath Traveller and Bravely Default that just launched today.

Fans who pre-order either the standard or deluxe editions of the game prior to the Oct. 13 release date can get a 10 percent discount on the game. Buying the bundle grants a 29 percent discount on the price of both games, and players can receive additional digital goodies themed around Various Daylife. All options are available for pre-order now on Steam.

Triangle Strategy follows in the steps of previous Square Enix tactics games and allows players to explore different classes, choose their own story, and level up their team as they head off on a continent-spanning quest.

The PC version of Triangle Strategy will be available on Oct. 13, 2022.