Best strikers in FM23

Strikers are usually in charge of finishing the goal-scoring opportunities your team creates during Football Manager 23 matches. Having a good striker will ensure you score more throughout the season, which will help you win championships.

After all, you need to have someone who knows how to put the ball in the back of the net. It’s worthless to have good wingers and center-attacking midfielders if you don’t have that typical No. 9 like Cristiano Ronaldo in his great days at Real Madrid.

There are several stats that make a player a great striker in FM23. That person must have great Finishing, First Touch, Composure, Decisions, and Technique, on top of the Physicals to back it up. Attributes like Heading are also helpful, but that won’t do much if he’s not tall.

If you search for strikers in FM23 using these filters above, you’ll come across some of the best available in the game. But to save you some time, here is a list containing the best goal-scorers in FM23.

Best strikers in Football Manager 2023

Erling Haaland

Screengrab by Leonardo Biazzi via Sports Interactive

Haaland is the best striker in FM23, without a doubt. The Manchester City star has phenomenal attributes across Technical, Mental, and Physical stats and is only 22 years old, meaning he’ll only get better after a few years and be a menace for many years to come. It’s guaranteed, according to our simulations, that he’s capable of scoring at least 50 goals in each Premier League edition. This should give you a good notion of his skills and why you should try to sign him.

Kylian Mbappé

Screengrab by Leonardo Biazzi via Sports Interactive

Similar to Haaland, Mbappé is on a whole different level compared to other strikers in FM23. He excels in many different areas and can even play in other positions besides the striker role. It’s safe to say that if you hire him after a couple of seasons, you’ll get a return on investment without a doubt.

Lautaro Martínez

Screengrab by Leonardo Biazzi via Sports Interactive

Martínez is a cheaper option in comparison to Haaland and Mbappé, but not by much. He has a wonderful future like the other two and is already a beast from the start of your save game in FM23. If you’re looking for someone agile who can enable a more traditional striker like Lukaku, this Argentinian star is perfect for your plans.

Harry Kane

Screengrab by Leonardo Biazzi via Sports Interactive

Harry Kane is one of the best Premier League players in the world and one who certainly knows how to put the ball in the back of the net. He doesn’t have the Pace attributes like the previous names on this list, but if you give the right instructions to him and have great wingers to assist him, he’ll surely score a lot of goals for your squad in FM23.

Robert Lewandowski

Screengrab by Leonardo Biazzi via Sports Interactive

The King of Poland is unsurprisingly great in FM23 as well. Lewandowski isn’t getting any younger, but he still has impeccable Technical and Mental stats paired with good Physicals to back them up. The way that Barcelona’s finances are going, you might be able to sign him after the first season of playing FM23 and greatly improve your squad.

Karim Benzema

Screengrab by Leonardo Biazzi via Sports Interactive

Benzema was the best soccer player in the world in 2021/22 and FM23 recognizes that. He’s one of the most lethal strikers in the game despite being 35 years old and the best in terms of Technique. If you are playing with Real Madrid or can get him after the first season, don’t hesitate. He’ll likely play well until he’s 38 or 39.

Dušan Vlahović

Screengrab by Leonardo Biazzi via Sports Interactive

This young Serbian striker from Juventus is one of the most complete strikers available in FM23. He has superb Physicals along with great Technical and Mental stats, on top of being tall. If you’re looking for a striker who can score with his feet and head, Vlahović is perfect for that.

Honorable mentions

There are plenty of great strikers in FM23, but so far we only listed the ones we think are the best. If you’re looking for other good options, you can search for Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Heung-Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), João Félix (Atlético de Madrid), and Romelu Lukaku (Internazionale).