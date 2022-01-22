The 10 best-reviewed Steam games in 2022

Steam remains one of the most popular gaming platforms on PC. Millions of people are using it every day, and it’s not uncommon to see the platform break peak player count records. Steam already boasted almost 28 million concurrent users at the beginning of 2022.

With so many people using Steam on a daily basis, some wonder what are the best-reviewed games on it. In the end, Valve’s platform has its own review system, in which players can give criticism on their own. Here are the best 10 games on Steam based on its internal review system, according to data compiled by the website Steam250.

10. RimWorld

Opening the list of the top 10 games on the platform, we got RimWorld. It’s a unique sci-fi colony simulator that allows players to delve into a handful of different mechanics. It “generates stories by simulating psychology, ecology, gunplay, melee combat, climate, biomes, diplomacy, interpersonal relationships, art, medicine, trade, and more,” according to its description. And it does so brilliantly: RimWorld boasts an overall score of 8.73 and 123,235 votes on Steam, with 98 percent of them positive.

9. People Playground

Sandboxes are incomparable types of games and gained enormous fanbases throughout the years, and People Playground doesn’t seem to be an exception. In sandboxes, players can do almost what they want, and this premise sums up the Minus Studio’s production best. People Playground‘s core idea is to create your own world filled with ragdolls and do whatever you feel like doing. On Steam, the game has a score of 8.75, with almost 87,000 reviews put out by the players.

8. Left 4 Dead 2

Valve had some games that conquered the hearts of millions of players from around the world. The Left 4 Dead franchise is one of them. While the first part of the series was met with mostly positive reviews, the second one cemented itself as one of the zombie classics. In Left 4 Dead 2, fans again enter a world plagued by a zombie apocalypse and fight to survive against the horde. The game by a large margin relies on the co-op feature, since killing the undead with friends or even with other players is more fun than going at it alone. The game, which will turn 13 this year, has an 8.76 score out of 581,832 reviews.

Image via Valve

7. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

In 2015 the gaming community fell in love with CD Projekt Red’s new production, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game concludes the trilogy of Geralt of Rivia, one of the few remaining witchers in the game’s universe. In the third installment, our goal is to find Ciri, a daughter figure to Geralt. The game elevated the RPG genre and was picked as a game of the 2015 by The Game Awards. On Steam, it has collected an 8.76 score, with almost 600,000 reviews as of the time of writing.

6. Euro Truck Simulator 2

Ever imagined laying back, turning on a driving simulator, and just driving in it for hours? Apparently, so did thousands of other players, based on the number of reviews Euro Truck Simulator 2 gathered on Steam. It has an 8.77 score out of 509,222 votes, and to this day remains as one of the most popular games on Steam. Its gameplay depends on what the title suggests—you pick a truck, a European destination, and try to deliver your haul across the continent. If you’re quick and efficient, you’ll complete your mission with a better score.

Image via SCS Software

5. Factorio

The top 10 list is mostly filled with older, established productions that have stood the test of time, but it also boasts some new contenders. Factorio is one of them, and it has gathered positive reviews since premiering in August 2020. In Wube Software’s game, players set out on a journey to develop the best-automated factories they can. The game offers numerous tools to upgrade your facilities, and the main limit for players will likely be their imagination. Factorio has a score of 8.78 with 136,137 reviews.

4. Hades

2020 also saw the debut of another standout game, Hades. It’s the only action roguelike type of game on the list, but it’s there for a reason. Players get to control Zagreus, the son of Hades, and try to escape the Underworld to reach Mount Olympus. That is as monumental a task as it seems, though: the game challenges fans with various enemies, deities, powers, and other objections. On Steam, Hades boasts an 8.79 score with 176,437 reviews and places itself just outside the top three.

Image via Supergiant Games

3. Stardew Valley

The top three titles are unique and outstanding, and odds are most players have heard of them. The podium starts with Stardew Valley, where fans take on the role of a character who inherits their grandfather’s farm in a small village. There, players can plant and look after their crops, make friends with a great many unique characters, explore dangerous mines, raise livestock, and more. On Valve’s platform, Stardew Valley claims an 8.80 score out of over 430,000 reviews.

2. Portal 2

“Good morning, you have been in suspension for 50 days.” That’s an opening line many players have heard in their lives, and it marks the beginning of the journey in Portal 2. Unsurprisingly, the highly anticipated sequel received exceptional reviews and helped cement the Portal franchise as one of the most famous puzzle-solving franchises in gaming.

Fans can play Portal 2 solo or in co-op with one of their friends. The game was often glorified for its exceptional approach to the platformer genre, and Steam reviews it has an 8.83 score, with more than 280,000 votes.

1. Terraria

Not that many games can pull players in for hundreds of hours, so the titles that do receive mostly positive reviews. Based on Steam users’ opinion, Terraria is nothing short of spectacular, since it takes the top of the leaderboards. The game lets players create their own unique world, whether online or offline. Building a world offers an immense amount of content, which will keep fans busy for countless hours.

Players can explore, build their own town, and even fight challenging creatures. Fans adore Terraria, and now it’s not only one of the best-reviewed games on Steam (with an 8.83 score), but also one of the most-reviewed. It had more than 898,000 reviews on the platform at the time of writing.