The Long Drive sets you on a journey of self-discovery along a never-ending road. But sometimes, the never-ending road runs out of entertaining shrubs and landmarks, meaning you’ve got to branch out, this is where finding the best seeds can make your relaxing drive all the more dream-like.

Sometimes the best cure for a miserable day is a long drive with ZZ Top blasting La Grange through your pixel-made radio. This is what I use The Long Drive for, and so should you.

The seeds shown below provide the best experience for you to zone out and let your worries fade away as you hit the open road.

Best Seeds for The Long Drive

Get all the supplies you can. Image via Genesz

Flat Road: 1958123679

If you’re looking for an easy-breezy ride without all those pesky hills and speedbumps, this is the seed for you. This map will keep you on the path to falling asleep at the virtual wheel, and it’ll be the perfect way to wind down.

It’s the perfect place to get a bit wild and test out your skills since there are no obstacles that can wreck your car.

Resource Heavy: -2108625799

If you’re looking to scavenge at your pit stops, this is the seed for you. You’ll spawn near a tanker ship, meaning you’ll have a massive area to explore. This is where you can find gas, water, and other resources scattered around the ship.

A Difficult Route: -150455473

This route is for those experienced drivers amongst us, whoever you are. I crashed multiple times, and I think I’m an excellent steering wheel operator. Prepare to buff those dents though; you’ll need to fix a few things after this endeavor.

Big Bombs and Steep Inclines: -1908366339

Looking to bomb some hills? Then this is the seed you need. You’ll have a mission ahead of you as your car coughs up the hill, but what comes up, must come down.

