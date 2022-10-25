Best scary games to buy during Steam’s Scream Fest

The Steam Scream Fest is the one-stop destination for all games that have any sort of spooky atmosphere to them. Every horror or scary game is listed on the Steam Scream Fest site. From open world to multiplayer, it can all be found there and at a discounted price.

Whether it’s for the holidays or to celebrate the summertime, Steam is always offering exclusive discounts on all sorts of games. This time around, Steam is focusing on the titles that make players hold their breath and proceed with caution for what lurks around every corner. These discounts can only be found on Steam’s website and will only be available for a limited time. To catch these deals, head to the Steam Scream Fest landing page and shop titles at upwards of 85 percent off from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1.

Here are some of the best titles to pick up during the Steam Scream Fest sale:

The Mortuary Assistant – $21.24 (15 percent off)

The Mortuary Assistant has quickly grown in popularity since its release on Aug. 2. This horror game has a “very positive” rating on Steam with over 2,300 reviews and features multiple endings and randomly generated scares. Each time a player loads into this game, they will be met with a different array of terrifying jump-scares and creepy atmosphere changes.

Cult of the Lamb – $19.99 (20 percent off)

Cult of the Lamb is another newer title, also released in August of this year, by Devolver Digital. While this game has a bone-chilling reality to it, it is set in a cute art style that makes the mass murder and brainwashing of others seem not as bad while playing. It currently has an “overwhelmingly positive” review rating on Steam with over 27,000 reviews. Want more cult action? Pick up the Cultist Edition for just a few dollars more.

Phasmophobia – $11.19 (20 percent off)

Phasmophobia recently received a massive facelift in its latest update, adding a new waiting area, completely redesigned maps, and more. This multiplayer horror classic brings players to different locations across the U.S. in search of finding evidence of ghosts. Whether players want to hide in the van all game or spend the entire time in the haunted place, there is something for everyone in this title.

The Forest – $4.99 (75 percent off)

Another title that has been around for a while is The Forest, which has become known as one of the best survival horror games on the market. Players can choose to go in solo or with teammates to discover what happened to the main character’s lost son after a devastating plane crash. There’s just one problem: the protagonists have landed on a mysterious island full of cannibals who are ready to attack at any time of day.

Hollow Knight – $7.49 (50 percent off)

For those who are looking for a lighter Halloween-style title, Hollow Knight is the way to go. This platformer has been out since 2017 and has “overwhelmingly positive” reviews. If players have been waiting to play this game, the Steam Scream Fest is the right opportunity to purchase it. The platformer is currently listed at a half-off discounted price, allowing people to try the game out for under $10.