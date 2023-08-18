Best Remnant 2 archetype combos for co-op

Remnant 2 is packed full of archetypes and perks you can use to customize your game, but one of the best ways to personalize your playstyle is to make use of Archetype combos.

Though devs work hard to balance a game, it’s inevitable that certain characters and classes are going to be stronger than others. In cooperative games, though, character combinations can shift the meta in dynamic ways.

Check out this list of the best archetype combos in Remnant 2.

Best co-op archetype combos in Remnant 2

Handler-Engineer

Paring two of the best characters in the game seems like a no-brainer. The Handler-Engineer combination is perfect for beginners, as it allows players to put out massive amounts of damage at low risk.

Both of these characters use entities outside of themselves to attack: the Handler with their dog and the Engineer with their turrets. This allows you to cover options from all sides. With the Handler’s dog able to revive both players, defense won’t be a problem.

Hunter-Gunslinger

The complete opposite of Handler-Engineer is Hunter-Gunslinger.

It might seem that Hunter-Gunslinger is too specialized on offense to be effective, but the Gunslinger’s quick reloading abilities allow them to put serious pressure on enemies up front. This allows a perfect opportunity for the Hunter to find a perch and pick out opponents from afar.

The Gunslinger, through one of his perks, is able to help the Hunter reload faster, and the Hunter, with their ability to mark opponents, can help the Gunslinger deal extra damage.

Challenger-Medic

An example of the classic heavy-and-healer combo, the Challenger can eat a lot of damage. They focus on getting in close and using melee weapons. This is problematic in solo play, as the Challenger can quickly get in trouble.

On the other hand, with the Medic staying back to heal the Challenger and revive him when he’s down, the Challenger can soak up and dish out pain without having to worry.

Challenger-Handler

A slightly more hype variant on the above theme, the Challenger-Handler works similarly to the Challenger-Medic with more offensive abilities.

The Handler’s dog is able to revive the Challenger when he’s downed and heal some hitpoints, but it’s also able to attack and distract enemies as well. Rather than a playstyle where the Medic stays back and heals the Challenger, this allows the Challenger to fight with the Handler side by side.

Archon-Summoner

This choice is no doubt the “weird one” of this list. The Archon is something of an odd-one-out when it comes to Remnant 2 since it’s difficult to unlock and provides unique buffs. The Archon makes weapon mods work better, though, and this makes them perfect for pairing up with the Summoner.

The Summoner is regarded as one of the weaker classes in Remnant 2. Though their ability to summon creatures to attack opponents is cool, the ability can be a little slow. The Archon can speed up the time it takes for a mod to replenish, turning the Summoner from a slightly disappointing archetype into a killing machine.

