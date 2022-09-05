Rumbeverse is the new battle royale on the block, with players using melee combat to take each other out. Battle-royale games are littered with places to loot, however, the best spots are only known amongst the most curious players.

Best places to land in Rumbleverse

Busy spots can be overwhelming for the best of players, some places in Rumbleverse aren’t well known yet, so make sure you get as much as you can from each location before they’re overflowing with enemies.

Here are some of the best Rumbleverse drop spots:

Grapital City

Gazebogon

Trophy Heights

Grapital City’s quiet spots aren’t the most intense, but they offer some good loot to get players going.

The Gazebogon is a phenomenal place to drop, however, players who land there beware, you will be exposed to a lot of angles. The benefit of this open space is that there’s plenty of ways to escape. Just make sure you don’t get elbowed from the rooftop.

The Graptial Building is the next best spot to land. This is a hotspot for Rumbleverse players to land and is by far the most dangerous spot to drop. It provides incredible loot and if you come out on top, you’re set for life.

Trophy Heights is a strong place to land. Not many players land here so it provides players with room to breathe. The swimming pool and the front yard has an abundance of loot to get players prepped for the endgame.

There you have it. Certain areas will be difficult but provide players with loot-galore to fight over, and areas that are quiet with too much loot to carry.

These are the best places for Rumbleverse players to land. As the game updates and areas change, we’ll update our locations.