Best October Amazon Prime Day deals for gamers

Get these deals before they are gone.

Prime Day, the ultimate universal day of deals on the mega marketplace known as Amazon, isn’t limited to just one single day it seems. For consumers and customers looking to get holiday shopping done ahead of time, the Prime Early Access Sale running from Oct. 11 to 12 offers a seemingly infinite amount of deals and discounts to Prime members.

Amazon Prime already has a built-in market audience of gamers thanks to the inclusion of Twitch Prime and all its benefits within the Prime membership. So gamers can capitalize on the Prime Early Access Sale with deals on games, gear, and more.

Here’s just a handful of some of the best deals available on October Amazon Prime Day for gamers.

Best deals on games during October Amazon Prime Day

Here are some of the best deals on must-pick-up games during October Amazon Prime Day.

Best deals on gaming gear during October Amazon Prime Day

Here are some of the best deals on keyboards, mice, and other peripherals that gamers would love during October Amazon Prime Day.

For all deals during October Amazon Prime Day, check out the full video games section of the Prime Early Access Sale running from Oct. 11 to 12.