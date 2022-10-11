Best October Amazon Prime Day deals for gamers

Prime Day, the ultimate universal day of deals on the mega marketplace known as Amazon, isn’t limited to just one single day it seems. For consumers and customers looking to get holiday shopping done ahead of time, the Prime Early Access Sale running from Oct. 11 to 12 offers a seemingly infinite amount of deals and discounts to Prime members.
Amazon Prime already has a built-in market audience of gamers thanks to the inclusion of Twitch Prime and all its benefits within the Prime membership. So gamers can capitalize on the Prime Early Access Sale with deals on games, gear, and more.
Here’s just a handful of some of the best deals available on October Amazon Prime Day for gamers.
Best deals on games during October Amazon Prime Day
Here are some of the best deals on must-pick-up games during October Amazon Prime Day.
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for $20 (~30 percent off, for Xbox, PS4, and PS5)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human for $30 (50 percent off, for Xbox, PS4, and PS5)
- Rainbox Six Siege for $8 (60 percent off, for PC)
- Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition for $40.50 (55 percent off, for PC)
- Battlefield 2042 for PC (Origin or EA App)
- Standard edition for $27 (55 percent off)
- Gold edition for $54 (40 percent off)
- Ultimate edition for $71.49 (35 percent off)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order for $8 (80 percent off, for PC)
- Star Wars Squadrons for $10 (75 percent off, for PC)
- The Quarry for $30 (50 percent off, for PC)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $19.80 (67 percent off, for PC)
Best deals on gaming gear during October Amazon Prime Day
Here are some of the best deals on keyboards, mice, and other peripherals that gamers would love during October Amazon Prime Day.
- Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB USB Gaming Headset for $57 (56 percent off)
- Razer Barracuda X Wireless Multi-Platform Gaming and Mobile Headset for $60 (40 percent off)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming Mouse for $28.49 (59 percent off)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for $60 (54 percent off)
- Razer Cynosa V2 Gaming Keyboard for $34 (43 percent off)
- SteelSeries Apex 5 Hybrid Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $70 (30 percent off)
- Logitech G535 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset for $80 (38 percent off)
- Logitech G840 XL Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad, various editions for $25 (50 percent off)
For all deals during October Amazon Prime Day, check out the full video games section of the Prime Early Access Sale running from Oct. 11 to 12.