Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals

Nintendo Switch was hit with some of the best deals across all storefronts this year, from major discounts on some of the latest and most popular titles to consoles and more. Regardless of if people are shopping for new or old Nintendo Switch fans, there is something for everyone in these Black Friday deals.
With so many deals on a variety of items across multiple storefronts, it can be difficult to narrow down what to get and where to buy it from. Some of the better deals may be from places people least expect this holiday season.
These deals are not limited to online only either; some of these specials have in-store offers for those who want to brave the stores themselves the day after Thanksgiving.
Here are some of the best deals on consoles and games from some of the most popular places to shop all things Nintendo:
Target:
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $299.99
- Also available at Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart
- Mario Party Superstars: $29.99
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection: $19.99
Best Buy:
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle with Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition: $59.99
- It Takes Two: $29.99
- Also available at Target, GameStop, and Walmart
Amazon
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes: $35
- Also available at Walmart
- Life is Strange True Colors: $19.99
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020: $25
- Also available at Walmart
- Rune Factory 5: $29
- Also available at GameStop
GameStop
- WarioWare: Get It Together: $29
- Also available on Amazon
- FIFA 23 Legacy Edition: $17
- Persona 5 Royal: $29
Nintendo Store
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $39.99
- Also available at Target, Best Buy, and GameStop
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit: $59.99
- Also available at Target, Best Buy, and GameStop
Walmart
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $29.99
- Also available at Target
- Sonic Frontiers: $29