Best horse names for The Sims 4 Horse Ranch

When it comes to naming our pets, the possibilities are infinite. Names can range from regular human names to cultural references, food names, to random items. You can even name it just “Horse”.

The Sims 4‘s new Horse Ranch DLC allows players to have horses as part of their household. You can customize your own, rescue one, or even have one born on your ranch.

When the time comes, how will you name your horse in The Sims 4? We are here to help you with this important task. We’ll give you some ideas of themes and names to entice your creativity.

Horse name suggestions in The Sims 4

Famous real-life horse names

One option is to name your horse in The Sims 4 after the famous horses of our world. There are several horses that marked history and have their name recorded in history.

Here are some examples of historical horses:

Bucephalus: Alexander the Great’s horse.

Alexander the Great’s horse. Marengo: Napoleon’s horse.

Napoleon’s horse. Sallie Gardner: Horse from the first moving picture The Galloping Horse.

Horse from the first moving picture The Galloping Horse. Secretariat: Record-breaking racing horse.

Record-breaking racing horse. Sergeant Reckless: Military horse that delivered supplies in the Korean War.

You can find more names for real historical horses in this Wikipedia article.

Fictional horse names

You can name your The Sims 4 horse after the ones from your childhood movies and shows. you can even try to recreate them in the game.

Here are some examples of fictional horses:

Altivo: Horse from the animated movie The Road to El Dorado.

Horse from the animated movie The Road to El Dorado. Angus: Merida’s horse from the animated movie Brave.

Merida’s horse from the animated movie Brave. Bojack Horseman: Protagonist in the Netflix animated show Bojack Horseman.

Protagonist in the Netflix animated show Bojack Horseman. Bullseye: Toy horse from the animated movie franchise Toy Story.

Toy horse from the animated movie franchise Toy Story. James Baxter: Horse from the Cartoon Network animated show Adventure Time.

Horse from the Cartoon Network animated show Adventure Time. Maximus: Horse from the animated movie Tangled.

Horse from the animated movie Tangled. Spirit: Protagonist in the animated movie Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

My Little Pony character names

My Little Pony Friendship is Magic is a full-on equestrian show that aired from 2010 to 2019. This show is known as the fourth generation of the franchise and has burst the bubble of kid’s cartoons and flooded the internet culture.

Here are the names of the main characters in My Little Pony Friendship is Magic:

Twilight Sparkle

Applejack

Fluttershy

Rarity

Pinkie Pie

Rainbow Dash

Barbie’s horse’s names

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has just launched so we couldn’t leave Barbie’s horse out of this list. She has had many doll horse companions since her launch in 1970 and her beloved pet has had many names. Here are some of them:

Dancer

Blinking Beauty

Prancer

Western Star

Sun Charm

Diva

Flying Hero

Ideal food names

It’s common to name any pet after food names, and horses are no exception. Here are some examples of foods to get you inspired:

Almond

Bacon

Burrito

Cider

Donut

Latte

Lemon

Muffin

Nugget

Tofu

Waffles

