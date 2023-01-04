Best GTA V controller settings

Grand Theft Auto V was first released almost 10 years ago and it’s evolved over that time to become an extremely popular live-service game through GTA Online. This program continues to be popular, offering players the chance to be professional criminals, stealing millions of dollars and running their own criminal empires.

But to do that, they’ll need to make sure that their controller settings are the best for quick response and accessibility. Here’s all the information you need to know about the best controller settings in GTA V.

What are the best controller settings for GTA V?

As the game was first released on consoles back in 2013, it makes sense that is how many players would prefer to play it. When doing so, you’ll want to ensure that you have the best settings to ensure a quality experience.

Here are the best in-game settings for your controller while playing GTA V.

Show Controls For On Foot (Third-Person) Targeting Mode Assisted aim + full Vibration Off Invert Look Off Third-Person Control Type Standard FPS 2 First-Person Control Type Standard FPS 2 Third-Person Aiming Sensitivity 85-ish (Preference) First-Person look-around Sensitivity 30-ish (Preference) First-Person Aiming Sensitivity 45-ish (Preference) Third-Person Look-Around Sensitivity 90-ish (Preference) Third-Person Aim Deadzone Less than 20 First-Person Aim Deadzone Less than 20 Allow Movement When Zoomed On Switch Handbrake with Hydraulics On Driveby Control Type Aim + Fire

While these controls will provide a standard baseline, it’s worth messing around with these and other settings to fully optimize the game to the way you play. As you become more familiar with the game and find things you don’t like, you can fully customize the settings to your playstyle.

With the game being almost a decade old at this point, it makes sense that the controller schemes may be slightly outdated. It’s likely that the next iteration of the game will improve on this greatly. That’s all you need to know about the best controller settings for GTA V.