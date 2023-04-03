5 best GTA RP servers to play in 2023

These five that stand out above the rest.

GTA V is still thriving after all these years, and a big part of it is due to the popularity of roleplaying servers, which allow players to step into the shoes of their characters and experience the popular action-adventure game in a whole new way thanks to a bunch of mods.

There are a number of servers available, each with different rules and regulations. The premise, however, remains the same. Players need to stay in character and play some sort of role in the broader ecosystem, whether it’s a criminal, a police officer, or a fast food employee.

It’s incredibly popular due to the unrivaled level of immersion and fun it offers. Twitch and YouTube streamers can’t seem to get enough of it, too. The content practically creates itself.

Here’s a lift of five of the best.

Image via New Day RP

New Day RP is a popular, smoothly run GTA V roleplaying server that is particularly popular among those who dabble in its sister Red Dead Redemption 2 roleplaying server, Wild West RP.

It’s unique in the sense that it runs in tandem with it and its lore, allowing for a deeper and more unique twist on the roleplaying that other servers simply cannot match. Players must remain in character at all times.

Image via GTA World

If you’re someone who is a little shy of roleplaying on the microphone but doesn’t want to miss out on all the fun, the fantastic GTA World roleplaying server is the perfect option.

It revolves around text-based communication, which, while less immersive, is still tons of fun. There’s no shortage of content too. There are businesses to work for, factions to represent on the streets, and more.

Image via EclipseRP

Eclipse RP is an excellent voice-based roleplaying server with a maximum capacity of 200 players at all times, meaning those who pass the quiz and hop on will have no shortage of others to play with. Players can be anything they want to be, whether it’s a cab driver, drug dealer, government worker, mechanic, police officer, high-roller gambler, weapons dealer, or anything else.

Image via TwitchRP

TwitchRP is the second-biggest roleplaying server with more than 20,000 active members, and for a good reason—it’s popular among Twitch streams, as the name suggests, and it makes it incredibly fun.

In addition to taking on all sorts of jobs like delivering goods, recycling waste, and selling cars, players can also learn skills and crafts, adding an extra layer of depth.

Image via NoPixel

Lo and behold, the best server of all—the iconic NoPixel server, which essentially put GTA V roleplaying on the map and kept it there due to its popularity among massive streamers like xQc.

It boasts some of the best quality-of-life features in the scene, but there is a catch—players need to undergo a rather extensive application process and make a donation to be considered.

There are alternative servers that are more accessible, but given their popularity, those who want to join often need to pay for priority access and character slots. It does, however, give players a chance to earn themselves a spot on the main server, so it might be worth it.