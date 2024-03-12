The Google Doodle is a special thing and a celebrated part of internet culture. They’re interactive, funny, informative, and can give us hours of entertainment—by acting as video games, of course.

From the innumerable Google Doodles out there, however, there are perhaps just a few that warrant your time.

The 10 best Google Doodle games

Birth of Hip Hop

An integral section of music and history. Image via Google

Less a game and more an interactive history lesson, this Google Doodle was released to celebrate the 44th anniversary of DJ Kool Herc’s use of the hip hop break and hip hop history as a whole. There are some neat challenges to unlock, which can make Birth of Hip Hop an engaging experience.

Baseball

Highly simplified, but just as entertaining. Image via Google

Launched with the commencement of the Major League Baseball Season in 2011, this game simplifies the baseball experience by allowing players to use the spacebar to hit the baseball with their bat. Baseball automates other aspects, such as pitching, catching, and running bases, providing a straightforward and enjoyable gameplay experience. Achieving a home run is particularly satisfying, accompanied by the sight of the animated characters running around the field.

Halloween

Ghost-warding feline powers. Image via Google

Among the Halloween-themed Google Doodles, a notable one from 2016 stands out and remains playable today. In Halloween, players take on the role of an adorable black cat tasked with warding off ghosts.

The gameplay involves drawing various shapes, with users utilizing a mouse or trackpad on computers and touchscreen controls on smart devices. What really sells this Doodle is its charm and engaging gameplay.

Doctor Who

A homage to one of TV’s most beloved. Image via Google

For the 50th anniversary of Doctor Who, Google developed a multi-level game where players take control of the beloved Doctor to assist in recovering the stolen letters of the word “Google” taken by the Daleks.

The game features engaging gameplay and even incorporates elements like the Weeping Angels, known for moving only when not observed, into one of the levels. Fans of the show are likely to enjoy this game, and, yes, players get the chance to step into a Tardis to navigate between levels.

PAC-MAN

Doesn’t get any more classic than this. Image via Google

If you’re in the mood for some arcade nostalgia, you can try out the PAC-MAN Doodle to enjoy solid vintage gaming. The first interactive Google Doodle ever released featured a version of PAC-MAN, allowing players to play the classic game on a map that spelled out “Google” in celebration of the game’s 30th anniversary. Honestly, it is a lot more enjoyable than many other games on this list.

Other than the different-looking map, it’s essentially the classic PAC-MAN experience. There appears to be only one level, but it’s PAC-MAN, available for free on your phone, complete with monsters. Additionally, inserting another coin brings in Ms. PAC-MAN as a second player. This Doodle holds historical significance as the first playable one.

Pi Day

Pi AND pie?! Image via Google

For a delectable Doodle experience, explore the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Pi Day in collaboration with acclaimed pastry chef Dominique Ansel. This unique Doodle combines ingredients, math, equations, geometry, and pie for a delightful mash-up. It’s a relaxing yet engaging time, so you can’t go wrong here.

Garden Gnomes

A simple yet fun time. Image via Google

The Garden Gnomes Doodle is an amusing experience where you select a gnome with distinct aerodynamics and launch it into the air to scatter flowers across your garden, with the gnomes even being able to fly as far as outer space. Each gnome boasts unique characteristics, and the distance it travels determines the quantity of flowers planted. You can personalize the gnome’s shape, size, and color, observing how each one bounces on mushrooms and the ground. To achieve greater propulsion, aim for tree trunks.

Although the game’s release doesn’t coincide with a specific event, it celebrates the whimsy of garden gnomes, which is enough of a reason to be making a game like this that offers a delightful experience.

Pony Express

Get your horse-riding boots on, cowboy. Image via Google

In celebration of the 155th anniversary of the Pony Express, considered the precursor to today’s email and instant messaging, Google presented this lively Doodle. In the game, players take control of a rider tasked with collecting as many letters as possible before passing them on to the next rider. The journey is fraught with obstacles such as rocks, cacti, snow avalanches, and other challenges.

While Pony Express is relatively short, it offers an enjoyable experience. Despite dedicated efforts, some players may find it challenging to collect all the letters without encountering obstacles, much to the chagrin of their virtual horse.

Champion Island Games

Bring out the sportsman inside you. Image via Google

Made in collaboration with STUDIO 4°C, a Tokyo-based animation studio, Champion Island Games was created to celebrate the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The game stands out as one of the most intricate Google Doodles, essentially a complete game featuring teams, multiple users, NPCs, challenges, mini-games, and missions to complete.

In this engaging experience, players control a cute cat named Lucky, exploring a retro 8-bit world and participating in activities, such as table tennis, skateboarding, racing, and more. The game’s depth is such that it can extend into multiple hours of play, making it a captivating and time-consuming Doodle. So, be cautious if you decide to indulge during work or study hours.

Scoville

Is it just me or are things getting hot in here? Image via Google

Wilbur Scoville, the chemist, researcher, and pharmacology professor renowned for developing the test that gauges the spiciness of peppers, is honored in Google’s Scoville Doodle. This Doodle takes the form of a fighting game where an ice cream cone endeavors to defeat an evil pepper. The gameplay is straightforward, requiring players to tap the meter at the precise moment for optimal ice cream goodness. Despite its simplicity, the game stands out with delightful animations and entertaining reactions.