Best goalkeepers in Football Manager 2024

A great goalkeeper win matches.

German soccer goalkeeper Manuel Neuer warming up with a ball.
Photo by [Steffen Prößdorf] (https://bulinews.com/news/19004/neuer-targets-comeback-against-mainz-bild)

“Every great team starts with a good goalkeeper” is one of the oldest sayings in soccer and is completely valid in Football Manager 24 too. After all, having a great goalkeeper can be the difference between winning or losing a tight game in FM24.

Affording one of the best goalkeepers at the start of your FM24 save game, however, will be extremely difficult, as most of them are already under contract with top clubs. This is why we’ll also explain what attributes are necessary for a good goalkeeper in FM24 so you can search for them as your seasons go to distance and the game generates new players.

What stats make a good goalkeeper in Football Manager 24

The best attributes for goalkeepers in FM24 are Handling, One On Ones, Reflexes, Aerial Reach, Command of Area, Concentration, and Agility. On top of these attributes, a good goalkeeper also has high Communication, Kicking, Throwing, Anticipation, Decisions, and Positioning stats.

If you want to use your goalkeeper under the role of Sweeper Keeper, he should preferably have great First Touch, Passing, Rushing Out (Tendency), Composure, Vision, and Acceleration stats.

The best goalkeepers in Football Manager 24

Thibaut Courtois

Screenshot taken of Thibaut Courtois in Football Manager 24, showing his in-game attributes.
The Belgian star has everything you want out of a goalkeeper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By the time you start your save in FM24, Thibaut Courtois will be 30 years old, under contract with Real Madrid, and will cost you at least $200 million. He plays best as a Sweeper Keeper and is one of the most complete goalkeepers in the game.

Ederson

Screenshot taken of Ederson in Football Manager 24, showing his in-game attributes.
Well, this is why Ederson has been Pep Guardiola’s goalkeeper for years. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ederson currently plays for Manchester City and is in his late 20s. Getting him will cost around $300 million, as City pretty much has an unlimited budget and Ederson is one of the best Sweeper Keepers in FM24.

Alisson

Screenshot taken of Alisson in Football Manager 24, showing his in-game attributes.
He was Brazil’s goalkeeper in the last two World Cups. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alisson is the most recognized Brazilian goalkeeper along with Ederson as he was the country’s keeper in the 2018 and 2022 World Cup. The 30-year-old has been playing for Liverpool since 2018 and you’ll have to spend around $300 million to secure his services, at least at the beginning of the game.

Marc-André ter Stegen

Screenshot taken of Marc-André ter Stegen in Football Manager 24, showing his in-game attributes.
He’s been part of Barcelona since 2014. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ter Stegen has been one of the best goalkeepers in FM since he was still a young player. The German performs better as a Sweeper Keeper and won’t leave Barcelona unless you offer him around a million per month.

Jan Oblak

Screenshot taken of Oblak in Football Manager 24, showing his in-game attributes.
The Slovenian is loyal to Atlético de Madrid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rounding out the list of the best goalkeepers in La Liga is no one other than the Slovenian Jan Oblak. The 29-year-old has been on Atlético de Madrid’s roster since 2014 and it will be hard to convince them to sell for less than $200 million.

Manuel Neuer

Screenshot taken of Manuel Neuer in Football Manager 24, showing his in-game attributes.
Neuer redefined the goalkeeper position over 10 years ago. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though Manuel Neuer isn’t getting any younger, he’s still the best goalkeeper playing in the Bundesliga and one of the best in the entire world. His unmatched passing skills make him a god-tier Sweeper Keeper in FM 24, but as he plans to retire with Bayern Munich, you’ll most likely not be able to play with him unless you take control of the German club.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Screenshot taken of Donnarumma in Football Manager 24, showing his in-game attributes.
The youngest on this list. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While signing Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain will definitely be a tall task for you in FM24, it’s well worth splashing the cash on the Italian goalkeeper. This is because he’s not only one of the best in the game, but also because he’s just 23 years old and will be good until 35 at least.

Related
Can you transfer Football Manager 2023 saves to Football Manager 2024?
Football Manager 2024 gets a release date—and a huge Netflix partnership
About the author
Leonardo Biazzi

Staff writer and CS:GO lead. Leonardo has been passionate about games since he was a kid and graduated in Journalism in 2018. Before Leonardo joined Dot Esports in 2019, he worked for Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte. Leonardo also worked for HLTV.org between 2020 and 2021 as a senior writer, until he returned to Dot Esports and became part of the staff team.

More Stories by Leonardo Biazzi