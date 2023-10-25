Best goalkeepers in Football Manager 2024

“Every great team starts with a good goalkeeper” is one of the oldest sayings in soccer and is completely valid in Football Manager 24 too. After all, having a great goalkeeper can be the difference between winning or losing a tight game in FM24.

Affording one of the best goalkeepers at the start of your FM24 save game, however, will be extremely difficult, as most of them are already under contract with top clubs. This is why we’ll also explain what attributes are necessary for a good goalkeeper in FM24 so you can search for them as your seasons go to distance and the game generates new players.

The best attributes for goalkeepers in FM24 are Handling, One On Ones, Reflexes, Aerial Reach, Command of Area, Concentration, and Agility. On top of these attributes, a good goalkeeper also has high Communication, Kicking, Throwing, Anticipation, Decisions, and Positioning stats.

If you want to use your goalkeeper under the role of Sweeper Keeper, he should preferably have great First Touch, Passing, Rushing Out (Tendency), Composure, Vision, and Acceleration stats.

Thibaut Courtois

The Belgian star has everything you want out of a goalkeeper. Screenshot by Dot Esports

By the time you start your save in FM24, Thibaut Courtois will be 30 years old, under contract with Real Madrid, and will cost you at least $200 million. He plays best as a Sweeper Keeper and is one of the most complete goalkeepers in the game.

Ederson

Well, this is why Ederson has been Pep Guardiola’s goalkeeper for years. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ederson currently plays for Manchester City and is in his late 20s. Getting him will cost around $300 million, as City pretty much has an unlimited budget and Ederson is one of the best Sweeper Keepers in FM24.

Alisson

He was Brazil’s goalkeeper in the last two World Cups. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alisson is the most recognized Brazilian goalkeeper along with Ederson as he was the country’s keeper in the 2018 and 2022 World Cup. The 30-year-old has been playing for Liverpool since 2018 and you’ll have to spend around $300 million to secure his services, at least at the beginning of the game.

Marc-André ter Stegen

He’s been part of Barcelona since 2014. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ter Stegen has been one of the best goalkeepers in FM since he was still a young player. The German performs better as a Sweeper Keeper and won’t leave Barcelona unless you offer him around a million per month.

Jan Oblak

The Slovenian is loyal to Atlético de Madrid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rounding out the list of the best goalkeepers in La Liga is no one other than the Slovenian Jan Oblak. The 29-year-old has been on Atlético de Madrid’s roster since 2014 and it will be hard to convince them to sell for less than $200 million.

Manuel Neuer

Neuer redefined the goalkeeper position over 10 years ago. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Though Manuel Neuer isn’t getting any younger, he’s still the best goalkeeper playing in the Bundesliga and one of the best in the entire world. His unmatched passing skills make him a god-tier Sweeper Keeper in FM 24, but as he plans to retire with Bayern Munich, you’ll most likely not be able to play with him unless you take control of the German club.

Gianluigi Donnarumma

The youngest on this list. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While signing Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain will definitely be a tall task for you in FM24, it’s well worth splashing the cash on the Italian goalkeeper. This is because he’s not only one of the best in the game, but also because he’s just 23 years old and will be good until 35 at least.

