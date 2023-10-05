My Hero Ultra Rumble is a 24-man battle royale that lets you play as some of the My Hero Academia‘s most notable heroes and villains. But which characters are the best?

Like other games, some of My Hero Ultra Rumble’s characters are just a cut above the rest and dominate everybody else. While most of the roster isn’t bad, these three characters are the best characters currently available in the game.

Best characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble

By pure coincidence or clever intentions of the developer, the best characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble are the three main protagonists of the My Hero Academia series: Bakugo, Midoriya, and Todoroki.

Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo posing in the character select screen. Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment

Bakugo is one of the best characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble due to his mobility, attack range, sheer power, and simplicity of use. All four of these are vital components in making a great character in My Hero Ultra Rumble, and as a heads up, all three of our best character picks share these elements.

When fighting a Bakugo, you should focus on attacking at close range, as he will absolutely decimate you in long-ranged battles. Once his alpha quirk reaches level 7, it can blast your shield off in just two hits, which isn’t something that most characters can do. His special ability allows him to be nimble and fly around the map to escape once he deems he’s at a disadvantage.

Izuku Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya posing in the character select screen. Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment

Like Bakugo, Midoriya possesses the same four vital components that make great characters in My Hero Ultra Rumble. Midoriya has excellent mobility with his beta and gamma quirk, while his alpha quirk has a charge ability he can use to break characters’ shields by crouching and aiming.

His special ability allows him to carry downed teammates, which is great when something in the fight goes wrong and nobody has eyes on you and your allies.

Shoto Todoroki

Shoto Todoroki posing in the character select screen. Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment

Todoroki can be an oddball at times compared to Midoriya and Bakugo. Playing him can be quite underwhelming compared to the explosive damage the other two deal, however, just like in the anime, Todoroki’s playstyle is a little more calculated.

Todoroki is best at zoning enemies out with his beta and gamma quirks. His special ability, a firewall, is also great for this kind of playstyle. When playing him, make sure to be wary of the opponent’s positions and keep them away.

