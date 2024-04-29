Bellwright: How to get Wheat and Wheat Seeds

Surviving in Bellwright’s world isn’t easy, but having enough food and resources certainly makes it better. Wheat is one of the many crucial resources, so you’ll find yourself looking for some very early. Unfortunately, the process of collecting Wheat may not be obvious at first.

If you aren’t sure where to look for Wheat and Wheat seeds in Bellwright, this guide has all the answers for you.

How to get Wheat and Wheat Seeds in Bellwright

If you don’t have a Thresher yet, the only other way to get Wheat in Bellwright is by harvesting some from the field located south of Padstow.

Here’s where to go. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Well, you won’t be harvesting so much as stealing because the field and mill are guarded by a group of ferocious Bandits. You might have already received a quest asking you to steal five Wheat from the field for Fernand Gobert.

Whether you’re completing the quest or looking to get more Wheat after that, you have to sneak in and collect as much Wheat as you can before the Bandits spot you. If they spot you, they will try to pursue you. In this case, run in the opposite direction and don’t stop until you’re sure they have stopped following you.

Now that you have Wheat, make sure you unlock and build a Thresher from the building menu to be able to produce Wheat and farm it in Bellwright. You can make Wheat Seeds by threshing harvested Wheat.

Threshing one unit of Wheat gets you three Grains or Wheat Seeds in Bellwright. Planting one Wheat Seed yields approximately 12 Wheat and two Wheat Seeds, so you don’t need to worry about running out of the crop ever again.

