Bayonetta 3 lands October release date with new trailer

Nintendo has finally given fans a release date for the highly-anticipated sequel Bayonetta 3—and the wait isn’t as long as you may think.

Bayonetta 3 will be arriving in stores on Oct. 28, 2022, and along with the release date, fans received a whole new look at the game today.

This new trailer provides more insight into the game’s story and, of course, more gameplay clips showing off the characters and combat fans can expect to experience when the game arrives later this year.

Bayonetta has a variety of new tricks in this installment with an ability called Demon Masquerade, allowing her to channel the demon linked to her weapon adding to her power and enabling her to pull off even more impressive combos. Not only will you be back in action as Bayonetta but you’ll also get the chance to play as new witch Viola with her powerful feline demon Cheshire.

Players will fight their way through a variety of locations in Bayonetta 3, including the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and other areas that haven’t yet been revealed yet.

Fans got their first glimpse of the game back in September 2021 after the sequel was first announced during The Game Awards in 2017. This will be the latest entry in the Bayonetta franchise since 2014. Both of the two original titles in the series have since made their way to Nintendo Switch.

If you’re eager to get your hands on Bayonetta 3 as soon as it drops, pre-orders are now live via the Nintendo eShop ahead of its launch in late October.