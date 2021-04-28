Battlefield V among PlayStation Plus’ free games for May

Battlefield V is one of the three free games coming for PlayStation Plus subscribers next month, Sony announced today.

The most recent title in EA’s long-running shooter series, BFV was first released in 2018. With rumors of a new Battlefield circulating recently, adding it to PS Plus’ collection of free games could be a boon to its player base. It will be playable on both PS4 and PS5, although it’s native to PS4.

Image via PlayStation

After the hugely popular Battlefield 4 in 2013, EA and Dice came out with the police-centric Battlefield Hardline in 2015, World War I-era Battlefield 1 in 2016, and a return to World War II with Battlefield V.

The month’s other free games are the PS5 version of destruction derby racer Wreckfest and open water survival PS4 game Stranded Deep. April’s free games, Oddworld: Soulstorm, Days Gone, and Zombie Army 4: Dead War, will be available until May 3.

Three free games are included as a part of Sony’s $60 a year subscription service, which allows players to play online. It also includes the PlayStation Plus Collection, a group of PS4 games free to download at any time.

All three May games will be available for active PS Plus subscribers from May 4 to 31, so make sure to grab them before they’re gone.