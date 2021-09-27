Battlefield 2042 beta reportedly starting on Oct. 6

Following Battlefield 2042’s initial delay from Oct. 22 to Nov. 19 earlier this month, Electronic Arts and Dice promised to keep fans updated on an open beta that would be running in the near future. Now, a previous insider’s claims have seemingly confirmed that the beta will begin on Oct. 6.

The original report came from known Battlefield insider Tom Henderson, with a new set of images from Chinese live streaming platform Bilibili backing the info that said the beta would also be delayed.

These dates are yet to be sent to media/creators and are expected to be sent in the next couple of days.



The dates found are in an internal system that I cannot share.



So it's another 'trust me bro' for now. pic.twitter.com/HnUJvRRtHI — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 16, 2021

Before Battlefield 2042 received its official delay announcement on Sept. 15, the open beta was reportedly set to launch on Sept. 22, but that didn’t happen. Henderson noted a day later that early access for the beta would start on Oct. 6, with the actual open beta going live on Oct. 8, based on data found in an “internal system.”

Note that EA and DICE never confirmed the September 22 beta in the first place. — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 15, 2021

Now, promotional images on Bilibili confirms that “events” will be held from Oct. 6 to 9. This does not mean that the beta will end on Oct. 9, but rather, seems to be some form of bonus for broadcasters on the platform to coincide with the beta launching.

Translate: At 15:00 on October 6th, Battlefield 2042B test started! Come and watch~

From October 6th to 9th, you can get a bonus of 10,000 yuan when you start broadcasting! Wait for you to get it#Battlefield2042 pic.twitter.com/XvFhxMWePa — △〇✕□ 🇩🇪 (@User_IDave) September 27, 2021

None of this information has been confirmed by Dice or EA, but if either company plans to keep true to the “updates coming later this month” portion of the delay statement, an announcement should be coming within the next few days.