Batman fans can get every Arkham game and Gotham Knights for unbelievably cheap

Warner Brothers has teamed up with Humble Bundle to sell some of the most popular Batman games on the market for an incredibly cheap price.

Fans can get the new WB and Humble bundle, called “Play the Legends,” starting from $5 to $15. It comes with up to 12 of WB’s titles. This includes the Batman: Arkham series as well as the 2022 action RPG Gotham Knights if you purchase the highest tier of the bundle.

Other games fans can get from the bundle also include Mad Max and the Middle Earth series. A portion of the proceeds from buying the bundle will go to the International Medical Corps, a charity that works for “lifesaving healthcare and supplies to children, families, and communities that have lost everything due to conflict, disaster, and disease in countries worldwide.” Fans can get the bundle until Nov. 17.

Four Batman: Arkham games will be in this bundle, including the Game of the Year editions for Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City. Arkham Asylum was best known for holding the title of being the “most critically acclaimed superhero game ever,’ while Batman: Arkham City tied with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for getting the highest video game rating in review aggregator Metacritic when it was released in 2011.

Now, a part of the company’s celebration is the release of the Humble bundle. Here’s the complete list of games included:

$5 tier

Mad Max

Mortal Kombat XL

Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition

Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition

$10 tier

All games from the $5 tier

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition

Batman: Arkham Origins

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition

$15 tier