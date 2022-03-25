Bandai Namco transforms New York City building into Elden Ring mural

Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s immensely popular action RPG, has been commemorated with a massive mural painted on a building in the heart of New York City.

Elden Ring has been met with an overwhelmingly positive reaction from both longtime fans and newcomers to the notoriously difficult game studio. Since its release, Elden Ring has sold over 12 million copies and remains one of the most played games on Steam, according to Steam Stats.

Along with receiving nearly infamously positive reviews from countless major outlets, Elden Ring has quickly become one of FromSoftware’s most well-received games. The game has been given yet another massive gesture of appreciation, an entire side of a New York City building.

A video released via Twitter from publisher Bandai Namco shows a time-lapse of the masterfully crafted mural. The promotional mural was seen painstakingly hand-painted by several artists, who completed a piece depicting Godfrey, one of Elden Ring’s most notorious bosses a significant figure in the game’s lore.

Amassing nearly 20,000 likes just a short time after the mural’s reveal, players and fans of Elden Ring flooded the post with praise. Along with posting countless game-related memes, fans also gave their respect to the game itself, calling it an early game of the year contender.

Only a month out from launch, Elden Ring has received an unprecedented level of support, discourse, and praise from critics and fans alike. Already being referred to as one of the best games of 2022, it is extremely likely that we will only continue to see more content from FromSoftware’s latest game.