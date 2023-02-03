Back 4 Blood’s post-launch development is ending after less than two years

Before it was released, it was believed Back 4 Blood would be the next Left 4 Dead, or at least its spiritual successor. It features very similar levels with the main focus of the game being the four-person multiplayer through linear levels. However, the game almost immediately began losing players after launch, with users varying over the last year. Now, Turtle Rock is done updating the game.

In a statement posted on the Turtle Rock Studios website, the developer starts by thanking players for the support they’ve shown Back 4 Blood over the last year and a half. While the game continues to have thousands of players on Steam alone, the developer states they simply “don’t have quite enough folks to continue working on Back 4 Blood” while they design their next game.

The developer is ending any post-launch content so it can work on whatever its next game is. However, the game’s services will still be available for the foreseeable future, likely until it no longer becomes feasible. The developer states the company will still be active across social media, it just won’t be developing any more content for Back 4 Blood.

They close out the message by stating the company will likely be quiet in the long run but it will “back, bigger, bolder, and better than ever.” This could mean Turtle Rock goes silent for the next year or two as they roll into early development for whatever the studio’s next title will be.

It’s interesting why the developer wouldn’t hire more staff if the game is still bringing a decent amount of players on different services. Turtle Rock must think the game isn’t financially viable if they continue to make content for the game.