Back 4 Blood surpasses 6 million players

Back 4 Blood, the exciting first-person shooter that allows players to fight through hordes of zombies, has attracted over six million players.

Back 4 Blood is a cooperative first-person shooter made by Turtle Rock, the developers behind the iconic Left 4 Dead series. Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor to the original series and fans everywhere have enjoyed diving into the familiar gameplay. The game was released on Oct. 12 and has provided hours of exciting gameplay to millions of fans.

Thanks for all your hard work, Cleaners! With this many Cleaners on our side, we'll stop the Ridden in no time. #Back4Blood pic.twitter.com/quA8A4hWNo — Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) October 26, 2021

The Back 4 Blood Twitter account revealed yesterday that the game has already exceeded six million players, which is a significant achievement for any title. Fans with an Xbox Game Pass subscription were able to enjoy the game instantly with day one access, helping the game reach a wide audience with ease. The game costs $60 for everyone else and dedicated fans can purchase a deluxe and ultimate version for additional content. Back 4 Blood is also available on PC, providing an opportunity for PC players to also enjoy the game.

Players can defeat waves of the undead as one of eight playable Cleaners, who are survivors immune to the plague. The game also features a wide selection of weapons and equipment to help you survive and teams can coordinate to make sure they’re prepared for any situation. If you’re looking for a familiar experience that’s excellent for a group of friends, consider joining the six million players enjoying Back 4 Blood.