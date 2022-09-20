Atlus clarifies it won’t be announcing a new Persona game next month

Persona developer Atlus will not announce a new title under the renowned franchise of games during its upcoming live show next month.

As seen on the official Persona website, a notice was given to fans regarding Atlus’ upcoming Persona Super Live P-Sound 2022 show happening from Oct. 8 to 9. Here, it was clarified that fans will not be seeing a game announcement in the show, including the possible reveal for Persona 6.

“Please note that there will be no announcement of new game titles at this live event,” Atlus said.

The Persona Super Live P-Sound 2022 show will be showcasing musicians and voice actors who have been part of the game series over the last 26 years. All the performers will be on stage to present some of the most memorable music and dialogues from the renowned franchise of games.

This also follows the news in July wherein Atlus revealed the results of its annual poll that asked fans which games from the Persona franchise should be receiving a remake or remaster. Persona 2: Innocent Sin/Persona 2: Eternal Punishment, and Persona 3 topped the polls, followed by Revelations: Persona, Persona 4, and Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha series.

As for the upcoming games under the franchise, Persona 5 Royal Remastered will be released for PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S this Oct. 21. The game will include over 40 DLC packs, which will mostly contain costumes and cosmetics for the characters of the Persona series.