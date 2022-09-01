Assassin’s Creed Mirage images have seemingly leaked online

The first look of the next Assassin’s Creed game might have been leaked, according to rumors that have emerged online.

Reportedly called Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the first artwork for the title in question was posted by user Synth Potato on Twitter. The post showed the back view of the potential protagonist of the game, which is rumored to be Basim. The user believes that it came from a Ubisoft store leak, according to a follow-up reply.

“Here’s the first look at #ACMirage everyone, I believe this isn’t out in the public yet, I can’t verify whether it’s 100% legit or not but it definitely seems credible,” the tweet reads. “Curious what ppl think, We have a hooded assassin in the forefront of the series again.”

This follows the report last month where a Youtuber named j0nathan revealed that Ubisoft’s Project Rift is indeed Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The game’s setting was also unveiled by the YouTuber, which is reported to be set in Baghdad around the years 860 and 870.

Some points that were presented by J0nathan’s leaks were also backed up by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier. This includes the game’s title, release window of spring of 2023, the game setting, and the game rumored to be going “back to basics” set by the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin's Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not ("multiple cities to explore") https://t.co/qmM6UZtKnG — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 30, 2022

Ubisoft is still not giving any confirmation about the leaks or denying them. But according to the company’s latest earnings report for Q1 2022, it was mentioned that a handful of Assassin’s Creed games are in development.