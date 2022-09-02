Assassin’s Creed Mirage: details, artwork, gameplay rumors, and everything we know

This game has more leaks than bad plumbing.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the newest installment in Ubisoft’s franchise and is set to take players on an adventure through Baghdad, Iraq. On Aug. 31, Ubisoft took to Twitter to confirm the newest installment of their flagship series.

Ubisoft’s Twitter post left Assassin’s Creed fans wanting more and luckily it’s coming—the devs teased more Mirage information will be released on Sunday, Sept. 10.

We can't wait to tell you more on September 10 at Ubisoft Forward: 9PM CEST | 12PM PT. #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/92LoEcrrWs — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 1, 2022

Assassin’s Creed Mirage leaks: Dates, location, hero

The newest title is rumored to be released between April and June, 2023.

The artwork shows a crowded souk in Baghdad, with the likely protagonist leaping from the sky to take out their target. The design features stunning art along the building’s walls, with incredible architecture in the background.

The game is rumored to be set during the ninth century AD, with sources saying that the title will be heavily inspired by the first Assassin’s Creed, and draw from its roots. Leaks report that the features of previous games, such as dialogue choices and levels, will be removed.

A person familiar tells me parts of this new Assassin's Creed leak are true (such as the name and the other stuff Bloomberg has already reported: spring 23, Baghdad, back to AC basics) and other parts are not ("multiple cities to explore") https://t.co/qmM6UZtKnG — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) August 30, 2022

What is Assassin’s Creed Mirage about?

The Mirage leaks suggest players will get to experience the story of Basim, in his journey from Thief to a member of the Hidden Ones. Taking place from 860 to 870, players will explore multiple cities separated by a vast and unforgiving desert.

Another artwork for the upcoming title leaked, sharing DLC detailing the story of Alibaba and the Forty Thieves.

The first image of the next Assassin's Creed game has leaked on the Ubisoft store, it will be called MIRAGE. #ASSASSINSCREED 🎮 pic.twitter.com/J0Q2HzQIxu — Julien 🎮 (@MajorDcps) September 1, 2022

