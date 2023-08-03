Assassin’s Creed Jade gameplay leak reveals return of an old protagonist

Leaked footage from Assassin’s Creed Jade has surfaced and has revealed the return of Kassandra, the protagonist from Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.

Two hours of footage from Assassin’s Creed Jade was posted on YouTube, seemingly from the game’s closed BETA, before swiftly being removed—though not before many fans saw what was on offer and downloaded the footage for themselves.

In the footage, the character, Wei Yu, is completing a mission called “A Mediterranean Expedition”, where a Roman General is defeated and a mysterious stone is retrieved.

A cutscene then shows Wei Yu speaking to Kassandra, who passes on a number of items for Wei Yu’s “disciple”.

Gameplay then shows China, with the usual antics of sneakily taking out enemies and hiding in mounds of hay, as well as the game’s skill tree.

Combat seems smooth and the storyline appears to be far deeper than what you would usually expect from a mobile title, though plenty could still change ahead of the game’s full release, which is yet to be announced.

The reveal of Kassandra is surprising, however, given the timelines in the Assassin’s Creed series. Ubisoft states that Jade is taking place in the third century BC, whereas the events of Odyssey took place over 100 years later.

Whether that means some sort of time-travel gimmick is in the game and we could see other protagonists from the Assassin’s Creed series remains to be seen.

Before we find out, our Assassin’s Creed thirst will be quenched with the release of Assassin’s Creed Mirage on Oct. 12.

