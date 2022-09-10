What is Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade? | Setting, release date, and more

During the Ubisoft Forward showcase, the Assassin’s Creed development team announced an array of upcoming projects for the long-running franchise, including Assassin’s Creed’s first mobile title, currently dubbed Codename Jade.

Codename Jade is currently described as a “AAA” action-adventure RPG for mobile platforms, intent on bringing the complete Assassin’s Creed gameplay experience to mobile users for the first time. This upcoming title, based in ancient China, is part of Ubisoft’s recent partnership with Tencent which hopes to bring the gaming behemoth’s IP and unique game titles to the Chinese and global markets.

Assassin's Creed Codename Jade started development over 3 years ago and is part of the Tencent / Ubisoft partnership to bring more of Ubi's IP to mobile for China and global markets. https://t.co/gHK62fPI5e — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 10, 2022

Already in development for over two years, there are still many details left unknown and it is unclear exactly how the precise Assassin’s Creed gameplay will translate to the small screen.

Where is Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade set?

For Codename Jade, the Assassin’s Creed franchise is returning to ancient China. The series had briefly taken a trip to China once before with Assassin’s Creed Chronicles, a side-scrolling, episodic title that took place during the Ming dynasty. While this initial venture into China saw only middling success, Codename Jade appears to be a far more fleshed-out version.

Take Assassin's Creed everywhere you go with Assassin's Creed Codename JADE, a AAA RPG action-adventure game for mobile devices set in ancient China.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/MykzIZdoHR — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

Codename Jade will reportedly take place during ancient China, though it is currently unclear exactly when. Given the prominence that the Great Wall of China takes in the trailer, which was constructed in approximately 220 BC, it is likely it will take place sometime before Assassin’s Creed Chronicles.

When will Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade release?

As part of the “On the Horizon” section of the Ubisoft Forward showcase, there is not yet any confirmed release date for Codename Jade. Given that the project is already well into development, reportedly two years into the process, it could likely release before many other prospective Assassin’s Creed projects currently in the works.

With no gameplay yet to be seen from Codename Jade, there are plenty of details which Ubisoft is withholding for the time being. Likely whenever players see the first gameplay trailers for Codename Jade, we will also be closer to receiving an actual release date.