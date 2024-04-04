Ascendant free PC beta key giveaway: Grab a closed beta key now

If you’re desperate to get in on the Ascendant action with a free closed beta key for PC, fear not: We’ve got you covered.

From the minds of PlayFusion, Ascendant is a scintillating shooter that brings a lot of new ideas to the table. One second, it’s throwing enemy players at you; the next, it’s a rampaging monster—everything wants to kill you.

So, if you’re dying to get in on the Ascendant action yourself, you definitely need a free PC closed beta key as part of our special giveaway.

How to get a free Ascendant PC closed beta key

These keys are hot stuff. Image via PlayFusion

As part of our giveaway, you can grab yourself a free PC beta key for Ascendant right now. Dot Esports has 1,000 keys for the PC closed beta up for grabs—but once they’re gone, they’re gone. Simply follow this link and you can nab yourself a key. Easy peasy.

If all our keys run out, however, you can still try your hand at getting a key for the beta by visiting the Ascendant closed beta sign-up page. Here’s what you need to do:

Open up your browser on PC or mobile. Visit the Ascendant closed beta sign-up page. Click on the orange button that says “Sign up to closed beta!” Either log in with your Discord details or sign up using fresh details. Go to your associated email account that you used and look for an email trying to confirm your account information. Press “Confirm Account.” You should receive a thank you message and your Ascendant closed beta key.

That’s all there is to it. Pretty easy, right? The Ascendant closed beta goes live on April 5 and finishes on April 6, so waste no time and get your shooting boots on.

