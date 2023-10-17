Ark: Survival Ascended takes ‘final step’ before imminent release

Ark: Survival Ascended has taken the “final step” before being released to the world in the very near future, developer Studio Wildcard announced.

The game is an Unreal Engine 5 remake of the original Ark: Survival Evolved, which was first released in early access in 2015, and bridges the gap before Ark 2 is released in 2024.

As well as considerable graphic improvements, Ark: Survival Ascended will include cross-platform multiplayer and modding, an opening cutscene, wild babies, photo mode, and community-chosen creatures coming with each DLC.

Initially scheduled for an Aug. 2023 release, Ark: Survival Ascended was delayed until Oct. 2023 and, despite just having a few weeks left of the month, no change to the release has been made—and the signs are promising.

In the official Discord channel, developers announced that certification builds for Ark: Survival Ascended have been submitted, with it explained that this is the “final step” that must be taken for a game to be released on consoles.

"What's Certification Build mean?"



it's the final step taken to release a game on consoles. It involves the game being heavily tested on specific platforms to ensure that it is stable and compliant with the platform requirements. We've taken that step! She's in! Now we wait ✨ pic.twitter.com/jfjZat7yXR — Dollie (@NotDollie) October 16, 2023

It involves the game being “heavily tested” to “ensure it is stable and compliant” and, should everything go through accordingly, the final major hurdle before release will have been overcome.

While a release date has still not officially been penciled in, it does seem the wait is almost over, and developers had previously promised that a trailer showcasing the game would be released before the game is made available.

Ark: Survival Ascended will include access to Ark’s battle royale mode and the Scorched Earth expansion at launch, with the four other expansions, Aberration, Extinction, Genesis Part 1, and Genesis Part 2 released periodically until “Q2 2024”.

Ark 2 will then follow toward the end of 2024 and includes Hollywood superstar Vin Diesel playing the role of the game’s protagonist, while Ark: The Animated Series is also in development with a voice cast including Gerard Butler, Malcolm McDowell, Elliot Page, David Tennant, Alan Tudyk, Karl Urban, and more.

