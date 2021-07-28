Are Splitgate’s servers down? Here’s how to check server status

While Splitgate is extremely popular in its current state, the game’s server issues have been one of the more prevalent and, at times, frustrating aspects of the FPS over the past couple of weeks.

In short, because the current servers aren’t built for a large number of players, they often get overloaded, sometimes to the point where developer 1047 Games has to take the game temporarily offline.

That being said, as of July 28, the game is online—sort of. Right now, when players try to log in to Splitgate, they’ll be met with a queue. Players will then have to wait in that queue before they can reach the main menu.

We are restarting our servers, this will take approximately 5 minutes.



This has already been an EXTREMELY helpful stress test, thank you everyone! For the remainder of the night, we will be taking down matchmaking, but you will still be able to host/join Custom Games and Races. — Splitgate (@Splitgate) July 28, 2021

While in the queue, the game will automatically attempt to log in every few minutes or so. Once you see that screen, you should stay there until you get in. Closing the application will cause you to lose your spot in line.

On top of that, while players can technically log in to the shooter and edit their camos, skins, and settings, they can’t enter public matchmaking.

This means that unless you can find a server to join in the “Custom Matches” option (which quickly gets overwhelmed), you can’t play the game right now in the traditional sense.

While 1047 Games has said that this is a temporary way to stress test the current servers, it has yet to change. Given the ever-changing nature of the game, players shouldn’t be surprised if the log-in queue and custom match restrictions stay in place for a bit longer.

For immediate updates, players can keep an eye on Splitgate’s official Twitter account, which continuously posts transparent information about the game’s server issues, bugs, and new features. There’s no official Downdetector or status page for the game yet.

We’ll update this article with more information about the game’s server issues and how to check them for yourself in the future.