Are Killing Floor 2 servers down? How to check server status

Tango down?
Published: May 21, 2024 04:36 am

Killing Floor 2 is seeing a resurgence, with returning and new players flooding the game servers. However, with such a massive wave of players logging in to slay Zeds, the servers can go down

Players could buy Killing Floor 2 for less than two dollars in May thanks to a Steam sale, which motivated many people to pick up the game for the first time. The case is no different for veterans, who have also been redownloading the title. 

Unfortunately, older games don’t have the best server infrastructure, Killing Floor 2 included.

How to check if Killing Floor 2 servers are down

When playing Killing Floor 2, you may get disconnected from a game server or be unable to join any of them. This is often due to servers being down, and there are two ways of checking if that’s true.

First, you can check third-party websites that keep tabs on servers’ status, including Killing Floor 2. One is technobezz, which displays whether the game is working properly. 

If you’re having a bigger issue, it’s best to visit Tripwire Interactive’s social media directly. The developer often announces when the servers are down due to specific issues or updates. The best way of staying in touch with Tripwire’s updates is to follow Killing Floor on X

