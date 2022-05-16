Are Evil Dead: The Game’s servers down? How to check the server status

Saber Interactive’s new survival horror game, Evil Dead: The Game, offers both co-op and PvP gameplay across a slew of platforms. But to play some of that, there are servers for the game that need to be live.

As is the case with any game that relies on servers, there are numerous reasons that the game could be momentarily unavailable, from scheduled maintenance to DDoS attacks.

Unlike some games that have offline gameplay options, Evil Dead: The Game requires online access even for single-player modes. If you’re having difficulty connecting to Evil Dead’s servers, the best way to check to make sure whether the servers are down is to go to Twitter.

Where to check Evil Dead: The Game server status

If the game’s servers appear to be down, the best place to check for updates is to go to the official Saber Support Twitter account.

Most recently, players experienced some connection issues with the game yesterday afternoon, according to the Saber Support account. A post an hour later said that those issues should be resolved.

If you were experiencing issues with match making on #EvilDeadTheGame, it should be resolved now. Thanks again for your patience. — Saber Support (@SaberSupport) May 15, 2022

Evil Dead: The Game is playable on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The game does include cross-play between platforms. It will eventually be playable on Nintendo Switch as well, but the release date for the game on that console has not been announced.