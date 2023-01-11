An Xbox showcase is coming this month, featuring new looks at ‘some highly-anticipated games’

Four games will be featured in the stream.

A new “Developer_Direct” Xbox showcase will debut later this month, featuring new looks at some upcoming games coming to Xbox, PC, and Xbox Game Pass very soon.

The showcase video will debut on Xbox social pages on Jan. 25 and it will focus on looks at upcoming Xbox titles Redfall, Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, and Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls Online.

Curious about what's coming to Xbox?​

— Xbox (@Xbox) January 11, 2023

Fans of racing games will want to tune in to see more of Forza Motorsport, the latest entry in the long-running car fanatic franchise, which is being “built from the ground up to take advantage of Xbox Series X|S.”

Redfall is an upcoming vampire-hunting FPS from the developers of Dishonored and Prey. Microsoft said the showcase will include information “about combat, customization, bosses, the open world, and more.”

For Elder Scrolls, Microsoft says Zenimax studio director Matt Firor will reveal ESO’s “major chapter update, including the latest regions of Tamriel to become playable in ESO, as well as a major new feature coming in the game’s biggest update this year.”

And Minecraft Legends, an action-strategy game set in the Minecraft universe, will also debut exclusive gameplay footage during the event.

The Developer_Direct Showcase goes live on Jan. 25 at 2pm CT on the Twitch and YouTube channels for both Xbox and Bethesda.