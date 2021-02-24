An Illinois representative is introducing a bill to ban the sale of all violent video games in the state

Illinois Rep. Marcus C. Evans Jr. introduced a bill earlier this month to ban the sale of all violent video games in the state. The bill adjusts multiple aspects of the Games Law in the Criminal Code of 2012.

The new bill modifies the definition of “violent video games” to include any game that “allows a user or player to control a character within the video game that is encouraged to perpetuate human-on-human violence in which the player kills or otherwise causes serious psychological harm to another human or an animal.”

The bill also adjusts the definition of “serious physical harm” to include psychological harm and child abuse, sexual abuse, and specific violence against animals and women. The bill considers motor vehicle theft with a driver or passenger as serious physical harm, too.

The bill was filed on Feb. 19 and the first reading in the Illinois House of Representatives took place on Feb. 22. The bill was referred to the Rules Committee on Feb. 22 as well.

This bill would significantly impact multiple popular titles, such as Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto V. Many of these games attract thousands of players daily and limiting their sales in Illinois could be a huge blow. But it’s not guaranteed that the bill will make it through both houses of the general assembly with a majority vote or receive the governor’s signature of approval.