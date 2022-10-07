An airborne classic is headed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack next week

Another nostalgia-filled freebie is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack next week and for ‘90s kids this is one you surely did not forget.

Nintendo of America has shared a trailer for the Nintendo Switch virtual console release of Pilotwings 64 and it will be here on Oct. 13. This new footage simply shows off classic moments from the game using the Switch’s superior hardware.

Launching back in 1996, this game gave gamers one of the first flight simulator adventures, and while it still boasts that Nintendo charm, the game has plenty of characters to choose from and courses to navigate.

Pilot vehicles, master challenges, and take in breathtaking sights in Pilotwings 64, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 10/13! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/utpMi1YYzN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 7, 2022

While the main game is going to see you attempt to secure your own pilot license, there are plenty of mini-games to spruce up the action including skydiving and the human cannonball test. If you remember playing this back in the day then now is the best time to take in that hit of nostalgia.

Pilotwings 64 joins the ever-growing roster of games now available on the Nintendo Switch Online virtual Nintendo 64 console. There are plenty of favorites in the range including Mario, Kirby, and Pokémon classics.

Going further, Nintendo has shared a variety of games that will be coming to the service in the future and they include even more popular titles. Of course, to access the Nintendo 64 virtual console you’ll need to premium Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.

If you do have a subscription, you’ll be able to play Pilotwings 64 from next Thursday.