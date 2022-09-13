Pokemon Stadium 1 and 2, Mario Party coming to Nintendo Switch Online

GoldenEye is here, too.

Image via Nintendo

Nintendo is making sure players get their money’s worth out of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, revealing that six new games are heading to the service throughout 2022 and 2023. 

This will include the long-awaited release of Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Stadium 2 to the platform, along with three Mario Party titles, GoldenEye 007, and more.

Here is a full list of those games, which should be enhanced with some form of online multiplayer as part of the online service: 

  • Pilotwings64
  • Mario Party 
  • Mario Party 2
  • Mario Party 3
  • Pokémon Stadium
  • Pokémon Stadium 2
  • 1080 Snowboarding
  • Excitebike64
  • GoldenEye 007

All of these games will be playable at no additional cost for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers when they are released over the next year. 

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.