Pokemon Stadium 1 and 2, Mario Party coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo is making sure players get their money’s worth out of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription, revealing that six new games are heading to the service throughout 2022 and 2023.

This will include the long-awaited release of Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Stadium 2 to the platform, along with three Mario Party titles, GoldenEye 007, and more.

Here is a full list of those games, which should be enhanced with some form of online multiplayer as part of the online service:

Pilotwings64

Mario Party

Mario Party 2

Mario Party 3

Pokémon Stadium

Pokémon Stadium 2

1080 Snowboarding

Excitebike64

GoldenEye 007

All of these games will be playable at no additional cost for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscribers when they are released over the next year.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.