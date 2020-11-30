Among Us mod adds new Zombies mode

Among Us recently gained the gaming community’s attention because of its fun and exciting gameplay that requires players to vote off the imposter before it’s too late. A new mod slightly changes the Among Us experience by making one player an infected zombie each round.

The Zombies mod adds a twist on the traditional gameplay by making one person infected at the start of each game. After 15 seconds, the player turns into a zombie and must infect the rest of the lobby to win the match. Zombies have reduced vision and speed, which gives crewmates the chance to escape. Crewmates can also win the game by completing all of their tasks.

YouTuber NoBeans uploaded a video of a zombie Among Us lobby that shows how intense the mode can be. Players attempted to hide from zombies as they completed their tasks, but it is almost impossible to escape multiple zombies.

NoBean also warned the first zombie from using the kill button as it crashes the game and forces all players to the main menu. This appears to be the only major glitch as the mod ran smoothly in the rest of the match.

An official Among Us zombies mode would likely be popular, but InnerSloth appears to be focused on introducing a new map first.