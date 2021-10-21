Among Us launches collector’s editions alongside console release

Today is a good day for Among Us fans after the reveal of several collector’s editions and the release of the game on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

There are three tiers of the game’s collector’s editions. The Cremate Edition sells for $29.99, the Impostor Edition is $49.99, and the Ejected Edition is $89.99. Each collection comes with a copy of the base game and all of the DLC that goes with it; downloadable media, like wallpapers; and several collectors items, including sticker sheets and posters. Below are all three tiers and what comes with them.

Among Us: Crewmate Edition – $29.99 USD

Among Us base game and all DLC items: Airship, Polus and MIRA HQ Skins, along with the Hamster Pet, Bedcrab Pet, Brainslug Pet, Stickmin Pet and Mini Crewmate bundles

Retail exclusive downloadable content

3D lenticular case

Impostor Syndrome sticker sheet by Alyssa Herman

One of 12 special Mira HQ holographic access cards by Hannako Lambert and PuffballsUnited

Folded Skeld map poster by Cannon Kissane

Redeemable code for six PC/phone wallpapers by Amy Liu

Among Us: Impostor Edition – $49.99 USD

Everything in the Crewmate Edition

Crewmate vs. Impostor lanyard by Hannako Lambert

Purple Crewmate plush by Hannako Lambert

Spinning Into Space enamel spinner pin by Cynthia Her

Limited-edition Impostor Edition box

Among Us: Ejected Edition – $89.99 USD

Everything in the Impostor Edition

Crewmate fleece blanket by Hannako Lambert

Red Impostor beanie by Hannako Lambert

Limited-edition Ejected Edition Box

The Crewmate Edition will hit U.K. and Europe on Dec. 14, and Japan and South Korea on Dec. 16. The U.S., Canada, and Latin America will have to wait until Jan. 11, 2022. The Impostor Edition and Ejected Edition will be released in spring 2022. All of these collector’s editions can be pre-ordered on Maxiumom Games’ website.

For those who would like to play the game on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Among Us will release on Dec. 14 on PlayStation 4 and 5 and the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. The PlayStation version of Among Us also allows for cross-play with other devices so everyone can play together in lobbies of four to 15 players.