Amazon halts development on Crucible

Amazon Games announced today it has discontinued any future development for Crucible.

Crucible hit the virtual shelves in May and was welcomed with open arms as gamers flooded the servers during the first a couple of days. While all seemed well for Amazon Games, the dust settled in an unexpected way when the launch hype died down toward the middle of June.

The game was moved into closed beta to fix all the issues that caused players to focus on other games. Additionally, Amazon released a roadmap so the fans could know what to expect from Crucible.

Amazon was able to deliver many of the expected features, like the implemented voice chat, a surrender option, and solutions to AFK players. The developer also focused its attention on evaluating the community’s feedback alongside the collected data to determine the future of the game. Ultimately, it led to the end of the game.

“That evaluation led us to a difficult decision: we’ll be discontinuing development on Crucible.” Amazon Games said. “We very much appreciate the way that our fans have rallied around our efforts, and we’ve loved seeing your responses to the changes we’ve made over the last few months, but ultimately we didn’t see a healthy, sustainable future ahead of Crucible.”

Though there won’t be any future updates for Crucible, the developer is keen on delivering the custom games future that was promised before calling it a day. Amazon Games is also looking to host a final playtest and a community celebration, both in Crucible and on the game’s Discord server.

While the dates of the event are currently unknown, the devs are likely to share the details with the fans through Discord or social media.

The developer is looking to disable matchmaking shortly after the farewell event concludes, but fans will be able to continue playing custom games until Nov. 9. Every Crucible player is also eligible for a full refund.

You’ll need to head over to Crucible’s support page and click on Contact Us to create a refund request by connecting to the live chat.

Crucible‘s development team will be transitioning to other projects, like Amazon Games’ MMORPG, New World.