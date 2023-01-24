All WWE 2K23 editions and pre-order bonuses

WWE 2K23 is set to release on Friday, March 17, and will honor the 20-year career of John Cena on the cover of four editions available for purchase.

The series took a year off after WWE 2K20, which received poor reception over a slew of performance and gameplay issues. WWE 2K22 was a righting of the ship, offering an improved experience that this year’s edition will look to build off of. With the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania right around the corner, a new WWE game is sure to follow.

This year’s game will include a new Showcase mode featuring Cena, the company’s top draw over the 2000s and 2010s. He most recently showed up on the final SmackDown of 2022 teaming up with Kevin Owens.

Universe, MyGM, MyFACTION, and MyRISE will also be returning. War Games will debut in WWE 2K23 as a new match, bringing double-ring chaos to the virtual world.

WWE 2K23 editions and what you get for pre-ordering

Standard Edition

The Standard Edition is available for $69.99 on current-gen consoles and $59.99 for PC and last-gen consoles. This pricing holds for both physical and digital purchases. If you purchase the Standard Edition on PS4 or Xbox One, you will not also get a free upgrade to the current-gen version.

Cross-Gen Edition

The Cross-Gen Edition is available on PlayStation and Xbox for $69.99 and includes the Standard Edition game for both current and previous-gen consoles.

Deluxe Edition

For players looking to get a little extra from their purchase, the Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 on all platforms. This includes the Standard Edition game three days early on March 14 alongside additional content. Players will receive the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack, which allows players to play the hit pop megastar in the game. They also receive the Season Pass which includes five post-launch DLC packs. The edition is rounded out by a MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger to help with stats. MyFACTION players will receive a Ruby John Cena Evo, Gold Edge, Emerald Bianca Belair, Gold Asuka, and three Basic Premium Launch card packs.

Icon Edition

The big-time bundle is the Icon Edition for $119.99 on all platforms, playable on March 14, featuring cover art from Rob Schamberger. It includes all contents from the Standard and Deluxe Editions. The addition also includes the Ruthless Aggression Pack which includes iconic wrestlers in their early years. Players will gain access to Prototype Cena, Leviathan Batista, rookie Brock Lesnar, and Randy Orton. John Cena Legacy Championship and the WrestleMania 22 arena are included. For MyFACTION players they will receive Emeral Paul Heyman manager and three Deluxe Premium Launch card packs.