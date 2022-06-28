All weekly Shrine of Secrets perks in Dead by Daylight

Once every week in Dead by Daylight, the Shrine of Secrets rotates in and out a collection of teachable perks for Survivors and Killers alike to acquire and learn. Players can purchase the available perk to unlock it for the specific Survivor and Killer without needing to level the character up to the necessary level.

Players can spend their Iridescent Shards to acquire the Shrine of Secret perks. Players earn the Iridescent Shards by playing matches and earning experience from those matches by completing various objectives. You can also earn Iridescent Shards during special events and every time you level up. If you purchase a perk from the Shrine of Secrets that you already own, you can earn Bloodpoints.

Current Shrine of Secrets perks

These are the Shrine of Secrets perks that are available to purchase on June 28. These perks will refresh on June 28. Each perk currently costs 1,500 Iridescent Shards.

Screengrab via Behaviour Interactive

Perk Killer/Survivor Perk Description Balanced Landing Nea Karlsson After falling from great heights, you gain 75 percent reduced Stagger duration, suppressed Grunts of Exertion, and 150 percent running speed for three seconds. Become Exhausted for 60/50/40 seconds. Wake Up! Quentin Smith Once all Generators are completed, the Auras of Exit Gate switches are revealed within 128 meters. When opening an Exit Gate, your Aura is revealed to other Survivors within 128 meters. Open Exit Gates faster. Bamboozle The Clown Vaulting is 5/10/15 percent faster. After vaulting, an Entity is called down that blocks that vault spot for Survivors for 8/12/16 seconds. Hex: Ruin The Hag All Generators automatically regress at 100/150/200 percent of the normal Regression speed whenever they are not being repaired.

During Dead By Daylight‘s Sixth Anniversary event, the Shrine of Secrets perk rotation resets every day instead of every week. This event ends on Thursday, June 30, and then the Shrine of Secrets will revert back to a weekly rotation.